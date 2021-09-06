Ranking Premier League clubs’ transfer window 2021/22: Brentford’s signings and outgoings

Brentford, Premier league’s new addition, had a dream start to their Premier League season. In the very first game, they beat Arsenal to announce their arrival. Draws against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa mean Brentford are unbeaten in the league. They are already looking comfortable in the most competitive league in the world.

Major incoming transfers at Brentford

1. Álvaro Fernández

Álvaro Fernández



The goalkeeper signs from SD Huesca on a one-year loan deal with an option for permanent transfer.

The 23-year-old Spaniard was brought in to provide competition to first-choice goalkeeper David Raya at Brentford. For most of last season, David Raya was the undisputed No.1 at Brentford. Let’s give credit to him, he was brilliant and you won’t have a club like Arsenal chasing you unless you have done something really good.

But this season, Thomas Frank wants to push his goalkeeper further. What better way to do it than signing a young goalkeeper who will be hungry to do more after a breakthrough season at his club?

Álvaro Fernández just enjoyed a breakthrough season at Huesca. He made 22 appearances for his club, keeping five clean sheets in the process. Thomas Frank will hope that Fernández will push Raya to the next level and prove a valuable addition to the squad. However, the question of how many times he will play for Brentford this season?

Our rating C +

2. Yoane Wissa

The DPR Congo international arrived from FC Lorient after enjoying a good spell with the club. He has made 117 appearances, scoring 35 goals in the process for the club. Last season he scored ten goals and provided four assists for the Ligue 1 club. He will hope to reproduce the same form in the Premier League.

With Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo in front of him, it won’t be easy for Wissa to get into the Brentford first team, but he will undoubtedly be a good option for Thomas Frank to call up from the bench.

Our rating B+

3. Myles Peart-Harris

Let’s be honest, Chelsea has one of the best academies in England. Each season a host of players graduate from the academy who can be a good addition to any club.

While people may criticize their loaning system, it’s no doubt that it has worked. Look at the talent Chelsea's academy has produced. The problem with producing these many talented players is that they might find it hard to get a shot at Chelsea’s first team, and players may opt to move away from the club.

Just look at Patrick van Aanholt, Nathan Ake, Tariq Lamptey and Oriol Romeu. And these are the players who are still in the Premier League.

The latest talent to leave Chelsea's academy is attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris, who was a star in the Premier League 2 season last year. He has scored seven and provided four assists in 13 appearances for the club in Premier League 2. While the jury is still out on this transfer, there is no doubt Myles Peart-Harris is a talented lad on who we should keep an eye on.

Our Rating - B-

4. Frank Onyeka

Frank Onyeka



Frank Onyeka with the winner yesterday

Frank Onyeka arrives from Danish club Midtjylland. A Midtjylland graduate and Nigerian international, Onyeka could be the wildcard signing that could surprise many at the end of the season. Having enjoyed Champions League football with Midtjylland, Onyeka should be able to help the club navigate through the Premier League season. Still only 23-years-old, Onyeka has time and experience on his side to become a crucial player in Brentford’s history.

Our rating – B-

5. Kristoffer Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer is the biggest signing Brentford have made this summer. Kristoffer Ajer is a huge talent. You won’t have clubs all around Europe chasing you unless you have done something good. At only 23 years of age, he already has bags of experience after being a regular at Celtic. He could be the perfect replacement for Henrik Dalsgaard.

Our rating – B+

