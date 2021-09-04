Ranking Premier League clubs’ transfer window 2021/22: Brighton’s signings and outgoings

After a season of transformation under Graham Potter, Brighton will be looking to go one step further this season.

Here is our analysis of Brighton’s transfer activity.

Major incoming transfers at Brighton:

1. Kjell Scherpen

After losing Matt Ryan to Real Sociedad, Brighton signed Kjell Scherpen from Ajax to replace the Australian international.

Kjell Scherpen is a 21-year-old Dutch goalkeeper who has played seven times for the Dutch U-19 team. This should represent good business for Brighton, given Ajax’s ability to develop young players.

Brighton might have unearthed an unfound gem via this transfer, even though he is currently behind Robert Sánchez in the pecking order. With Sánchez being just two years older, Brighton now have two fine young keepers fighting it out for the first-team spot.

Overall, signing Scherpen feels like a shrewd signing, but it is too early to jump to a conclusion; after all, he has only made two first-team appearances for Ajax.

Our Rating – C+

2. Enock Mwepu

Brighton have announced the signing of midfielder Enock Mwepu from RB Salzburg for an undisclosed fee ✍️ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 6, 2021

While Patson Daka was the RB Salzburg player who stole the headlines this summer, this Zambian international also arrived in the league, albeit under the radar. Graham Potter will be looking forward to the days when Enock Mwepu can partner with Yves Bissouma in midfield. They can provide the perfect platform for Brighton to break opposition attacks and launch their counterattack.

The Zambian international enjoyed a good season at RB Salzburg, making 29 appearances for the club. He scored five times and provided two assists, his personal best in top-flight football. It will be this form Graham Potter will want him to reproduce at Brighton.

Our Rating – C+

3. Marc Cucurella

If you are a Brighton fan, this will be the signing you will be looking forward to. Marc Cucurella arrived in Brighton on the deadline day after they paid £15.4m to Getafe.

The former Barcelona winger (or defender, he can play both) is an exciting player. Last season, he made 37 appearances for the La Liga club, making 63 tackles and 20 clearances. But it was not only in the defensive third that he made his impact. Further up the field, he made 39 key passes in the opposition's final third, scored three goals, and provided two assists as well.

With him on the left and Lamptey on the right, Brighton should be an entertaining watch this season.

Our rating – B+

