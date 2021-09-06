Ranking Premier League clubs’ transfer window 2021/22: Burnley’s signings and outgoings

After a change of ownership, much was expected from Burnley in this transfer window. Unfortunately, it followed a similar theme – picking up bargains here and there.

Major incoming transfers at Burnley:

1. Nathan Collins

Watch new signing Nathan Collins' first interview now on YouTube ▶️#CollinsIsAClaret | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 24, 2021

Nathan Collins arrived at Burnley from Stoke City after a breakthrough season in the Championship. He made 17 appearances in the Championship, where he won 25 of his 31 tackles, made 27 interceptions, 59 clearances, and 13 blocks. Burnley moved in swiftly for the player, who is clearly showing bags of potential.

Nathan Collins will play under Sean Dyche, a great manager for a defensive player - just look at Nick Pope, Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, and Ben Mee. He will be hoping to continue his development at Burnley.

✅ 181 @premierleague appearances

✅ Record-breaking Wales international



Wayne Hennessey joins the Clarets! ✍️#CroesoWayne 🐉 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 20, 2021

Wayne Hennessey arrived from Crystal Palace after his contract expired with the Eagles. The 34-year-old Welsh international comes with bags of experience and will play second fiddle to Nick Pope. Hennessey will be hoping to push the England international for a place in the first XI.

Wayne Hennessey is an interesting addition to the squad, and one could even argue that it is the bargain of the summer. He has played over 100 Premier League games and was ever-present in Crystal Palace’s first team before Vicente Guaita arrived at the club.

✍️ 𝑾𝒆𝒍𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒄𝒌 ✍️



We are delighted to confirm that winger Aaron Lennon has agreed a deal to return to Turf Moor as a Burnley player 👊 pic.twitter.com/1DgAl9soJc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 25, 2021

The Tottenham Hotspur player rejoined Burnley on a one-year contract this summer in what is considered a surprising turn of events. Lennon left Burnley last summer after his contract expired, to join Süper Lig club Kayserispor. He made 36 appearances for the club but failed to score a single goal but registered five assists. He returned home after his contract expired with the Süper Lig club.

At 34, nobody expects him to be in the first team week in and week out. But he will be a good option for Sean Dyche to call up from the bench if he needs help.

4. Connor Roberts

Burnley signed the Welsh international from Swansea for an undisclosed fee. With his contract at Swansea set to expire in a year’s time, Burnley saw an opportunity to get a talented player at bargain money and took it. Now it’s time for Roberts to make the step up and prove he can make it into the top division as well.

5. Maxwel Cornet

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Lyon left-back Maxwel Cornet on a five-year deal for a fee of around €15m. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2021

This was one of the transfer sagas of the summer. After the financial crisis and lack of Champions League football, Cornet was unwanted at Lyon and was asked to find a new club. The player rejected the idea. Then began the saga. Burnley bid for the player, but Lyon rejected it. Then later, when Lyon did accept the bid, the player was unsure. But finally, Burnley’s persistence paid off and they got their man.

