Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo's five greatest seasons ranked.

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as the best player in the world right now by many football fans. His consistent individual displays and the collective achievements have earned him the recognition of being the best in the world. But what has been Ronaldo's best season in his career?

After his six years at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo played a lot as a right-winger. The 2006/07 year is the key in the Portuguese career. That year, still playing on the right-hand side of the United midfield, Ronaldo scored a stunning 23 goals and assisted on 19 occasions.

Ronaldo joined Wayne Rooney as the top goalscorer for the team but played fewer games. With United winning the Premier League and reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals, that season was good and promising.

That season was the key because, after that year, he changed his position on the pitch to the left-hand side, which saw him become the amazing player he is and made him the greatest player ever.

#5 2007/08: The Breakthrough

After almost doubling up his goals from the previous season, with his change to the left wing, Ronaldo helped United win the Premier League with 31 goals on his tally, and the UEFA Champions League in Moscow against Chelsea, with 8 goals for him in the tournament, including a beautiful header in the final.

This season was the first step into all-time greatness for Cristiano and a little taste of what was coming. He ended up with 42 goals in all competitions, and eight assists in 49 games.