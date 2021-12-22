Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 worst calendar year performances

Cristiano Ronaldo is a symbol of greatness. The Portuguese icon is arguably the best player ever to have graced the game of football. He, alongside rival Lionel Messi, has conquered almost every record and is still going strong.

Cristiano Ronaldo's graph has barely seen a dip throughout his illustrious career. Over the course of years, we have seen Ronaldo adapting to various styles of play as per different leagues and his growing age. He went from a master dribbler who left opponents in shambles at Manchester United to a prolific goal machine at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo knows how to keep the limelight upon him.

The former Real Madrid No. 7 is nearing the age of 37. But we know how he is proving age to be nothing more than a mere number. While we discussed everything great about Cristiano Ronaldo in this article, let's take a look at Ronaldo's worst five calendar year performances.

#5 2009 — 30 goals

In 2009 Cristiano was seen struggling, particularly with his national side

We being in 2009. Even though 30 goals look like a decent enough number, the same is one of the worst calendar year performances in Cristiano Ronaldo's case.

That was the year we saw one of the most high profile transfers in football taking place. Ronaldo switched to Real Madrid from Manchester United for a then world record fee of £80 million. The move helped him raise the bar and since then, he has never seen a dip in his goal scoring numbers.

In 2009, Cristiano was seen struggling particularly with his national side. Of the seven appearances made that year, the former Juventus star collected just one goal. Nevertheless, that same year was nothing but the start of impending greatness.

GOAL @goal On This Day - 2009



Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to sign for Real Madrid ✍



The rest is history 😎 On This Day - 2009Cristiano Ronaldo agreed to sign for Real Madrid ✍The rest is history 😎 https://t.co/0t90wjoAMb

#4 2006 — 25 goals

Ronaldo had a fine year with Portugal in 2006 by scoring six goals in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United days were filled with iconic performances. However, the Portuguese international wasn't initially known for his goal scoring exploits as in the latter stages of his career. Ronaldo was eye-candy for his dribbling skills and dangerous runs down the flank.

The younger self helped Cristiano Ronaldo punish the defenders with his quick feet and cheeky style of play. However, the same was a hurdle for him in finding the back of the net. We often saw Ronaldo taking up the job of frustrating the opponents and forcing them to make errors. Thus, paving the way for others to score.

Ronaldo had a fine year with Portugal in 2006. He scored six goals in total.

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo - World Cup 2006, 📸.

The tournament which made him grow as a player, as he stood out vs big nations. Cristiano Ronaldo - World Cup 2006, 📸.The tournament which made him grow as a player, as he stood out vs big nations. https://t.co/4Mx3kIYx8J

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh