Ranking all of Cristiano Ronaldo's Seasons as a professional footballer
Manchester United, Real Madrid and Sporting CP - ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's 15 seasons!
Fifteen years ago today, Sporting CP threw on a spindly young lad wearing no.28 of their famous green and white... the rest, as they say, is history
There is very little that Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro has not achieved in the world of football over his 15 full seasons as a professional footballer, and today, we celebrate his inaugural introduction to the world of football by ranking, on a scale of not-so-great to extremely-great:
#15. 2002/03
Club: Sporting CP
League goals (and per game): 3 (0.12) | European goals (and per game): 0 (0.0)
Total goals (and per game): 5 (0.16)
Trophies won: NIL
It's of course too much to expect a 17-year-old kid who played as a touchline-hugging right-winger to have any bigger an impact in his inaugural season as a senior footballer; what he did in that first season, though, was to attract interest from a number of big managers and clubs around the world. Including a certain Mr. Alex Ferguson and Manchester United