Ranking England's 5 best players against Senegal | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Determined to maintain their unbeaten record in Qatar, England butted heads with Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday night (4 December). The Three Lions managed to live up to their billing, completely dominating the African champions to secure a 3-0 win.

Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane found the back of the net to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash with France on 10 December.

The Three Lions dominated possession in the early exchanges at the Al Bayt Stadium, but it was Senegal who created the first goalscoring opportunity of the night. In the fourth minute, Boulaye Dia dashed through the centre-back pairing of John Stones and Harry Maguire and looked to create shooting space. Maguire, somehow managing to recover, put in a vital touch to direct the ball safely to Jordan Pickford.

In the 31st minute, Ismaila Sarr intercepted a pass from Bukayo Saka and released Dia down the left-inside flank. The forward took the shot first time but was denied by Pickford’s strong left hand. Five minutes later, against the run of play, England scored the opening goal of their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final. Jude Bellingham cleverly found Henderson inside the box and the Liverpool man coolly slotted it home.

Four minutes later, Bukayo Saka drilled a low cross into the Senegalese box. England skipper Harry Kane got on the end of the delivery but failed to keep it on target. In the second minute of first-half added time, Kane made amends, applying a devastating finish to a blistering English counter-attack.

The 1966 FIFA World Cup champions continued to dominate the second 45. Senegal were having a hard time keeping up with English runners and inevitably conceded their third 12 minutes into the second half. Foden superbly found Saka inside the Senegalese box, and the Arsenal man applied a cheeky finish to take the ball past Edouard Mendy.

In the 80th minute, substitute Marcus Rashford drilled in a low cross for his skipper Kane. The Tottenham Hotspur superstar stretched to meet it but failed to make contact by the narrowest of margins. In the first minute of added time, Rashford himself tried to apply a sliding finish but only managed to find the side netting with his effort.

Gareth Southgate’s side did have some nervy moments, but they were few and far between. It was a confident display by England, which should give them plenty of hope for their quarter-final clash against defending champions France.

Here are five English players who produced a solid performance against Senegal on Sunday night:

#5 Jordan Henderson

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

One of the most experienced players on the team, Jordan Henderson scored his first FIFA World Cup goal against Senegal on Sunday. He charged down the middle, expertly read Bellingham’s delivery, and calmly applied a left-footed finish to beat Mendy. The Liverpool skipper’s passing was on point, he held his ground well, and performed some vital defensive actions.

At the Al Bayt Stadium, Henderson delivered two accurate long balls, completed 39 passes (88.6% accuracy), won three ground duels, blocked a shot, and attempted two tackles.

#4 Bukayo Saka

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Despite Marcus Rashford’s stunning brace against Wales in England’s final Group B outing, Southgate started Bukayo Saka in the last-16 clash against Senegal. Needless to say, the bold decision paid off handsomely. Except for giving the ball away cheaply to Sarr in the 31st minute, Saka played a near-perfect game.

His goal in the 51st minute oozed class, with him lifting the ball over an onrushing Mendy and directing it into the back of the net. Saka held his ground well, impressed with his distribution, and always managed to make himself available.

On Sunday, Saka played a key pass, delivered two accurate crosses and long balls each; won three ground duels, and completed 21 accurate passes (80.8% accuracy).

#3 Harry Kane

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Harry Kane, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot with six strikes, scored his first goal in Qatar on Sunday. Perfectly adjudging the pace and trajectory of Foden’s delivery in first-half injury time, Kane applied a first-time right-footed finish, comprehensively beating Mendy.

Kane was also immaculate with his movement and link-up play. He drew defenders away time and time again by dropping deep, opening up spaces for his teammates to slide into. Against Senegal, Kane played a key pass, completed two dribbles, delivered four accurate long balls, won four ground duels, and drew two fouls.

He also helped out at the back, blocking a shot and clearing the ball once.

#2 Phil Foden

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Having scored a fine goal in last week’s 3-0 group-stage victory over Wales, Phil Foden provided two excellent assists against Senegal in the last 16. In the third minute of first-half added time, he played an intelligent early pass to Kane from the left side, which the Spurs striker superbly put away.

In the 57th minute, Foden ran to the byline before drilling the ball across the face of the goal. Saka arrived at the near post to slot it past a helpless Mendy. Foden made history with his performance against Senegal, becoming the first Englishman to provide two assists in a World Cup knockout game since David Beckham in 2002.

Foden played three key passes, created two big chances, won three duels, and completed a dribble on Sunday night. Additionally, he attempted a tackle and delivered an accurate cross against the African giants.

#1 Jude Bellingham

England v Senegal: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been one of England’s best performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has kept the game moving with his short passes, has refrained from overcomplicating things, surged forward whenever possible, and has been solid defensively as well. Bellingham was a handful for Senegal on Sunday, contributing to two goals.

First, it was his clever dash and perfectly-weighted cutback from the left flank that led to Henderson’s goal. Then, just before halftime, he evaded multiple Senegalese defenders in midfield before carrying the ball into the final third and releasing Foden down the left flank. The Manchester City man laid the ball onto Kane’s path who applied a sumptuous finish.

In the round of 16, Bellingham played a key pass, made 30 passes (90.9% accuracy), completed three dribbles, and won 11 duels. He also drew two fouls, attempted four tackles, and made two interceptions.

