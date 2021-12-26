Ranking the five favorite teams at the AFCON 2021

AFCON, Africa's biggest continental competition, returns for the 2021 edition in the second week of January. This will be the 33rd edition of the biennial tournament in which 24 teams compete for continental glory.

Superstars like Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy and Mohamed Salah will all be in action for their respective countries. The competition will go on for roughly a month in this competition and there can only be one winner.

There is no Group of Death in this edition of the competition, hosted by Cameroon. So teams like Egypt, Senegal and reigning champions Algeria are expected to make it into the knockout stage with ease.

As the stage is set for four weeks of exciting international football in Africa, here we take a look at the five favorites to lift AFCON 2021.

#5 Cameroon - Five-time AFCON champions

Cameroon have the home advantage in the AFCON 2021

Cameroon, the host nation for AFCON 2021 are one of the most successful African football teams of all time with five international trophies. All of them have come in this competition. They last won the competition in 2017, defeating Egypt 2-1 in the final. However, they couldn't make it past the Round of 16 in the previous edition in 2019.

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Olympique Lyon winger Karl Toko-Ekambi are heading a 28-man squad announced for the tournament. Liverpool defender Joel Matip is a key absentee.

They have been drawn with Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde in Group A. So they are expected to face no problem in making it into the knockout stage of the competition.

They are ranked 50th in FIFA rankings at the moment. They enjoyed a great FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier, losing just one of their six second-round fixtures. Home advantage could also prove to be a major factor in the AFCON 2021 campaign.

#4 Egypt - Seven-time AFCON champions

Egypt have won the AFCON more than any other team in history

It is impossible to leave seven-time champions Egypt off the list of favorites to win the competition. All eyes will be on Mo Salah, who has enjoyed a great spell with Liverpool this year. If he can replicate the form with the national side, he might be able to help them to their first triumph at AFCON since 2010.

The final squad is yet to be announced by the Pharaohs. It is expected that Premier League stars like Salah, Trézéguet and Mohamed Elneny will all make it into the final squad.

They suffered an early exit in the previous edition of the competition, suffering a 1-0 loss to South Africa in their Round of 16 fixture. They made it all the way to the final in AFCON 2017 only to lose to Cameroon, who came back from behind to record a 2-1 win.

