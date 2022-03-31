Ranking the five most skilled players in Arsenal history

When we think of the Premier League, no club has probably helped the league earn a worldwide reputation better than Arsenal. The London-based club had Arsene Wenger, a suave French manager at the helm of affairs and a contingent of flashy overseas players.

While the club are without a league title since 2004, they still enjoy a strong fan following. In the nascent years of the 21st century, the club had some of the best players in the world in its ranks, who played an attractive style of football.

GOAL @goal 17 years ago today, Arsenal's Invincibles became Premier League champions after a 2-2 draw away at Tottenham 17 years ago today, Arsenal's Invincibles became Premier League champions after a 2-2 draw away at Tottenham 🏆 https://t.co/ypqr1t0akq

Arsenal's decline in recent years coincides with a lack of quality players

Arsenal remain the only side in Premier League history to have gone unbeaten through an entire campaign - the Invincibles 2003-04 season. It was the last time they tasted title success in the competition and the club have been in a steady decline since.

The main cause for this is the club's inability to replace their talented players who either retired or were sold. Some of the best players in the club's history played for the club between 1990s and 2000s. On that note, here we take a look at the five most skilled players in the club's history.

#5 Tomas Rosicky

Tomas Rosicky struggled with injuries throughout his career

Tomas Rosicky was a solid midfielder and had all the ability to excel in the Premier League. The only thing that worked against him at Arsenal was recurring injuries.

The Czech international possessed sublime skills and great technique that allowed him to operate as a deep-lying playmaker and also an attacking midfielder from time to time.

His biggest skill was his immaculate vision and he could create chances from almost nothing. He earned the nickname 'Little Mozart', for his ability to orchestrate the game during his spell with Borussia Dortmund, in which he helped the club to a Bundesliga triumph in 2002.

If not for injuries, he could've left a long-lasting legacy at the club.

#4 Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu won five trophies at Arsenal

Nwankwo Kanu might not have been a regular starter for Arsenal but he was a key player under Wenger in the early days of the 21st century. He was used as a substitute where his dribbling skills, close control, and ability to hold onto the ball under pressure against an already tired defense helped the club secure solid results.

The Nigerian striker was very nimble for a player of his stature (6 ft 6in) and impressed with his feints, stepovers, and intricate footwork. He lacked pace and that was probably the only thing that prevented him from being an absolute beast on the pitch.

He is one of the few African players to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, and an Olympic Gold Medal but was criticized throughout his career due to inconsistency.

#3 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil mesmerized fans with his silky footwork

Mesut Ozil is widely remembered for his elegance on the pitch. The German midfielder has one of the best first-touch in world football.

It was disappointing to see how his spell with the Gunners came to an end. He was shunned out of the main squad last season and, as a result, left the club for free to join Fenerbahce in 2021.

The left-footed player can maneuver the ball as per his convenience in close spaces and has the ability to create space, where there is none.

TheArseneView @TheArseneView



What a goal! Mesut Özil's wonder goal against Ludogorets wins this season's Champions League Goal of the Tournament!What a goal! #AFC Mesut Özil's wonder goal against Ludogorets wins this season's Champions League Goal of the Tournament! What a goal! #AFC https://t.co/UMR5AN4L0T

His astute technical abilities combined with his excellent vision helped him become one of the best assist providers of the previous decade. He picked up 19 assists in the 2015-16 season for Arsenal in the Premier League.

#2 Thierry Henry

Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly

Thierry Henry is often considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history and few could rival his stature as the best overseas player in England of all time.

While he earned most of his plaudits for his ruthlessness in front of the goal, much like Kylian Mbappe today, he terrorized defenders with a combination of speed and immaculate footwork.

He would wander off slightly to the left from his central position on the pitch. And, thanks to his skills, could beat a couple of his markers with ease to cut inside and score from his trademark style, sending the ball into the top-right corner.

He had many tricks under his belt while playing for Arsenal but his execution of the no-look pass with his standing left foot was him at his best.

#1 Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp has been immortalized outside the Emirates Stadium

When it comes to class in football, Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp during his prime was a living embodiment of the same. The Dutch footballer graduated out of the famed Ajax academy and learned the philosophy of 'Total Football' early in his career.

This experience came in handy for the player as he knew how to beat players in every position on the pitch. His brilliance could be observed in how he instinctively knew just the right amount of weight required in his touch to control the ball.

He could squeeze past defenders in tight spaces and hold on to the ball for longer periods to frustrate the defenders and earn free kicks in crucial areas.

GOAL @goal



( : @Arsenal)



20 years ago today, Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the best goals in Premier League history 🤤 20 years ago today, Dennis Bergkamp scored one of the best goals in Premier League history 🤤(🎥: @Arsenal)https://t.co/3RZMLgcTMU

He had an eye for goal but preferred to sit back and control the play in the final third where his distribution skills helped him rack up assists for his teammates.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava