Ranking the five most skilled players in Manchester United history

Manchester United are one of the clubs that do not need an introduction. They are a well-known brand in the sports world.

Much of this fame has come thanks to the success they have enjoyed in recent years. They emerged as a force to be reckoned with under Sir Alex Ferguson in the Premier League era (1992-93 onwards).

Though they have been without silverware since the 2016-17 season, they are the only English team to have won the European treble, doing so in 1998-99.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United make Premier League history Manchester United make Premier League history 👏 https://t.co/QO0fU2uSGZ

The No.7 jersey at Manchester United has earned an iconic status

Manchester United have been blessed with a plethora of highly talented players over the years. Among them, the ones awarded with the No.7 jersey have often operated at a different level.

Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo donned this jersey during their stay at the club, giving the No.7 jersey the legendary status it enjoys today. What was special about these players was that they were highly skilled at their craft and left their markers in a bind.

The top scorers, assist providers and most decorated players in the club's history are common knowledge. However, it is a bit tricky to determine the most skilled players. Nevertheless, here's a look at the five most skilled players to play for the Red Devils:

Honourable Mentions

Nani, Paul Pogba, Paul Scholes, Denis Law.

#5 David Beckham

David Beckham graduated out of the Manchester United academy.

David Beckham is one of the most well-known footballing personalities in the world. He is now known for his savvy investments and looks, but he was never one to shy away from attention.

He played mostly as a right-sided midfielder. Despite a lack of pace, he succeeded in that role, mostly because of his good understanding of the game. He had an elegant first touch and ball control in close spaces.

However, his biggest asset was his wicked right foot, with which he produced his trademark curling free-kicks on countless occasions. Seldom has there been a player who held the power to change the outcome of a game with a single kick. Most of his 65 career free-kicks came for United.

Beckham's crossing ability helped create a lot of goalscoring chances for his teammates.

#4 Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs was a one-club man.

When we think of Ryan Giggs, his blistering pace and darting runs from the left flank come to mind. The Welsh star was a regular starter for the club for most of his career, thanks to his adaptability and technical abilities.

His speed combined with his ability to control the ball with his left foot made him a menace for opposing defenders. While he had finishing ability as well, his position on the field allowed him to be a generous passer of the bal. The Manchester United legend is comfortably atop the all-time assists charts (162) in the Premier League.

Thye 13-time Premier League winner was a naturally gifted player. His slender frame allowed him to beat his markers with ease, and his ball control only added to his flair.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo developed his skills at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo impressed Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United players in 2003 in the English club's 3-1 defeat against Sporting.

He was just 17 at the time. After joining Manchester United, he brought his skills to the Premier League and impressed with his quick feet. He used feints and dribbles in one-on-one situations, while also incorporating the use of elaborate stepovers.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Portugal before Ronaldo:



Only qualified for 3 World Cups

Only qualified for 3 Euros

No major trophies



Portugal since Ronaldo:



Qualified for 5 World Cups

Qualified for 5 Euros

Won 2 major trophies Portugal before Ronaldo:Only qualified for 3 World CupsOnly qualified for 3 EurosNo major trophiesPortugal since Ronaldo:Qualified for 5 World CupsQualified for 5 EurosWon 2 major trophies https://t.co/eUJgKylGb0

One can't aspire to be a successful player without the requisite skills, which Ronaldo had in spades. More importantly, he never stopped learning and evolving throughout his career, helping him evolve into a prolific goalscorer from a tricky, speedy winger.

Now in his second stint at United, Ronaldo has scored 18 times since arriving last season, 136 overall.

#2 Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona was the first superstar of the Premier Leauge era.

Eric Cantona's arrival at Leeds United in 1992 coincided with the inaugural season of the Premier League. The Frenchman had a reputation of being inconsistent and temperamental on the pitch. However, his dazzling performances made him not just a Manchester United but a Premier League icon.

Cantona scored the first-ever hat-trick in the Premier League while playing for Leeds in 1992. With the Red Devils, he became a household name. Fespite playing as a striker, he enjoyed operating in a deeper role, where his ball control and skills on the ball helped him create chances for teammates.

Known as King Eric, he helped herald a new era in English football, paving the way for more technically sound and skilful players.

#1 George Best

George Best is considered one of the best dribblers of all time.

George Best holds a special place among all players who have played for Manchester United so far. The North Irishman's style of play was way ahead of his time. In an era where wingers had to hug the sidelines and put in crosses, he took on defenders head-on and outwitted them one-on-one.

His flair, ball-control and trickery would have been very well-suited to the modern game. He is one of the best two-footed players of all time, helping him create multiple goal-scoring chances for his teammates.

Best was always the favourite in one-on-one situations. As per many of his teammates, he would sometimes knock the ball onto his opponents' shins and collect the rebound, much to the frustration of his marker. The No.7 jersey at the club owes much to his brilliance.

Edited by Bhargav