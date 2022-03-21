Ranking the five most skilled players in Real Madrid history

Real Madrid are one of the biggest names in world football. Hate them or love them, there's no denying that they have always stood out amongst their peers.

The Spanish giants have won the prestigious UEFA Champions League 13 times (six times more than second-placed AC Milan) and for decades have remained the dream destination for many a superstar.

Real Madrid displayed their supremacy against PSG

Real Madrid overturned a one-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture against Paris Saint-Germain. They gave one of the best performances this season, displaying a winning mentality as Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick.

It is because of such performances that the Spanish giants are one of the most fearsome teams in Europe. When it comes to recruitment, the La Liga giants have only signed the cream of the crop and for years have boasted an illustrious squad.

There have been proven goalscorers, top-class defenders, and silky midfielders in their ranks. But skill on the ball is what makes some players stand out. The club have been blessed with some highly talented players over the years and it is difficult to list them all out here.

Here we will be taking a look at the five most skilled players in Real Madrid history (in no particular order).

Honorable mentions -

Clarence Seedorf, Francisco Gento, Luka Modric, David Beckham, Kaka.

#5 Marcelo

Marcelo has been a loyal servant at Real Madrid

Roberto Carlos set the standards for how an attack-minded left-back should operate during his spell with Los Blancos. Arguably, no one has been like Roberto Carlos since, but his compatriot Marcelo has proved himself to be a left-back of the highest order.

Marcelo is currently the club captain and has earned the responsibility, having helped the club to 23 trophies since joining them in 2007. Though his game involvement has been limited recently, in his prime, he dominated the left flank.

He is great with his left foot, has the skill-set to overcome opponents in one-on-one situations, can make darting runs into the box and is comfortable with the ball.

#4 Luis Figo

Luis Figo played for Barcelona and Real Madrid

Luis Figo's controversial transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid in July 2000 was probably the biggest moment of his career. Nonetheless, he did not let that impact his performances on the pitch. During his five-year spell with Madrid, he won seven trophies, including the only Champions League triumph of his career in 2002.

The Portuguese winger, the winner of the 2000 Ballon d'Or, was a technically solid player and relied on his close control, dribbling skills, and pace to beat his markers.

His ability to cut inside from the flanks combined with excellent vision allowed him to set up goals for his teammates. He is the player with the fifth-most assists in La Liga history (86).

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is going strong at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo made quite a name for himself during his spell with Los Merengues with his goalscoring prowess and consistency. With the sheer volume of goals and assists he garnered at the club, it is easy to forget that he brought much more than just goals to the table.

The Portuguese superstar joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 and at the time was one of the best dribbles in the world. His use of feints and stepovers often drew criticism but were effective.

His adaptability and drive to succeed in any role has been his biggest strength and that has allowed the player to enjoy a very successful career. He is still going strong at the age of 37.

#2 Ronaldo Nazario

Ronaldo is one of the most complete strikers of all-time

Ronaldo Nazario, or simply Ronaldo, will go down as one of the greatest strikers of all time. The Brazilian forward had it all: speed, dribbling skills, and finishing. He revolutionized the role of strikers in the modern game.

He could dribble past an entire defense at full speed. And when in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, he showed incredible composure to find the back of the net. To date, there has not been a striker as nimble as the two-time World Cup winner with the ball at the feet at full speed.

Recurring injuries prevented the star from claiming the status of arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport. Nonetheless, he left a rich legacy, inspiring a generation of strikers.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is a Real Madrid icon

Zinedine Zidane retired from the sport in 2006 with Real Madrid being his last club. He joined the Spanish giants at the age of 29 in 2001 while he was at his peak.

He controlled the game like no other and impressed fans and pundits alike with his first-touches, back-heels, and with the smoothness that he moved on the pitch. He had a lot of skills up his sleeves. He was often seen sending defenders packing with his signature La Roulette Pirouette move.

Zidane's skills were not all just for show and were highly effective in creating goalscoring chances for him and his teammates. He remains one of the greatest midfielders of all time and remains beloved by fans all across the globe.

