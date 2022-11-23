Ranking France's 5 best players against Australia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Didier Deschamps’ France kicked off their FIFA World Cup defense with a clash against Graham Arnold’s Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday night (22 November). Les Bleus took time to settle into the game but eventually came out with a comfortable 4-1 win over the Socceroos.

Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe each scored a goal for France in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, while Olivier Giroud stole the show with a brace. Craig Goodwin was Australia’s only goalscorer on Tuesday.

Deschamps’ side endured a horrific start to the game, conceding after only nine minutes of play. Superbly controlling Harry Souttar’s crossfield ball, Matthew Leckie cut in from the right side, leaving Lucas Hernandez in the dust. He then spotted a gap on the left side and delivered a low cross at the far post. Craig Goodwin arrived just at the right time to thump the offload into the roof of the netting.

Four minutes after going behind in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, France lost their ever-dependable left-back, Hernandez. He felt an issue in his knee and could not quite shake it off. His brother Theo came on as his replacement.

Just before the half-hour mark, the younger Hernandez brother made a telling contribution, superbly setting up Rabiot for France’s equalizer. Five minutes later, the defending champions completed the turnaround, with Giroud tapping home Rabiot’s pass into the empty net.

In the 36th minute, Mbappe connected with Ousmane Dembele’s cross into the box, but his effort slammed against an Australian defender. Giroud got on the end of the rebound but fired over the bar.

Just before the half-time whistle, Antoine Griezmann did ever so well to go past his marker and dink the ball into the box for Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar let fly but could not keep it on target.

Having failed to hit the mark on a couple of occasions, Mbappe finally got his goal in the 68th minute, scoring a superb header. Three minutes later, he turned provider for Giroud as the two-time FIFA World Cup winners extended their lead to three goals.

Right at the death, France almost scored their fifth, with Ibrahima Konate heading towards goal from a corner. Aussie shot-stopper Matthew Ryan got down quickly to restrict the holders to a 4-1 victory.

Here are five French players who showed their mettle in their first FIFA World Cup Group D clash on Tuesday night:

#5 Theo Hernandez

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Replacing his brother in the 13th minute, Theo Hernandez made the most of his opportunity. He showed Australia a clean pair of heels time and again and delivered superb crosses into the box, one of which led to Rabiot’s opener. He demonstrated superb awareness to float the ball for Rabiot from the inside left channel, giving Australia no chance to get their house in order.

In addition to the superb assist, Hernandez played four key passes, delivered two accurate crosses and four long balls; won six ground duels, and drew four fouls. He also completed 51 passes with 92.7% accuracy, made an interception, and completed a dribble.

#4 Kylian Mbappe

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe scored a goal and provided an assist against Australia, proving to be quite a handful for the underdogs. The jet-heeled attacker superbly judged the flight of Dembele’s cross in the 68th minute to open his 2022 FIFA World Cup goalscoring account. Three minutes later, he left Nathaniel Atkinson for dead to float in a cross for Giroud from the left wing. The AC Milan ace took care of the rest.

Against Australia, Mbappe played three key passes, delivered three accurate crosses, and completed three dribbles. He, however, was a little wayward in front of goal, missing two big chances.

#3 Adrien Rabiot

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Filling in for Paul Pogba is no joke, but on Tuesday, Adrien Rabiot proved that he has what it takes to get the job done. Rabiot was France’s lynchpin in midfield, keeping the game flowing, creating chances, and pulling off crucial defensive actions without a hitch.

Rabiot, playing in his first World Cup game, scored the equalizer for Deschamps’ team in the 27th minute, rising high and directing his header superbly past Ryan. Five minutes later, he won the ball back high up the pitch, played a little one-two with Mbappe, and set up Giroud.

On Tuesday night, Rabiot made a key pass, attempted five tackles, accurately delivered two long balls, and won seven duels. It was a perfect performance by the Juventus midfielder.

#2 Antoine Griezmann

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Antoine Griezmann did not score or assist against the Socceroos, but he was at the heart of every passage of play down the middle. He delivered a masterclass in positional awareness, forming little triangles with his fellow forwards. The Atletico Madrid man created chances at will, tracked back, and made himself available whenever his teammates needed him.

Griezmann played six key passes and created a whopping four big chances, more than any other player on the team. He also won three ground duels, attempted three tackles, and performed two clearances.

#1 Olivier Giroud

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With Karim Benzema ruled out due to injury, Olivier Giroud is set to lead the line for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. On Tuesday night, he showed that he is the perfect man to pull the job off. The AC Milan forward scored twice against Australia, demonstrating his ability to be in the right place at the right time.

Giroud bagged his first in the 32nd minute, putting away Rabiot’s offload from point-blank range. He doubled his tally in the 71st minute, evading his marker and sumptuously meeting Mbappe’s cross from the left wing. The brace took his international tally to 51 goals (115 games), making him the country’s joint all-time top scorer alongside the great Thierry Henry.

The double aside, Giroud played a key pass, won three of four aerial duels, and played a key pass.

