Ranking France's top 5 goalscorers of all time

France has been one of the strongest teams on the international stage since the beginning. Les Bleus always had a formidable team and the tradition still continues.

French players have often been among the top-runners and that's why we have seen them in large numbers across Europe's top five leagues. Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram, Patrick Viera, the list of legends who have donned the blue jersey just goes on.

France has won two FIFA World Cups (1998 and 2018), and two UEFA European Championships (1984 and 2000). The French team are enduring their best period under coach and former player Didier Deschamps. They recently won the UEFA Nations League.

The French team has never lacked quality goalscorers, and in this article let's take a look at

France's top 5 goalscorers of all time

#5 Karim Benzema - 36 goals

Benzema returned to the national side after a lengthy break of five years

Karima Benzema's relationship with his national team has been somewhat dramatic. The Real Madrid superstar was cast away from the national side following a scandal that involved his national teammate Mathieu Valbuena in 2015.

After a lengthy break of five years, Karim Benzema was included on the roster for UEFA Euro 2020. The major reason for his inclusion was the striker's fine form. Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has well and truly stepped up to take on the goal-scoring responsibilities.

He has also been handling the role of leader since Sergio Ramos left the club for PSG earlier this year. Giving Benzema a call-up worked in France's favor as the former Lyon striker ended the tournament as the team's top scorer. Despite missing a good share of his prime age in exile, Karim Benzema is France's 5th most goal-getter.

#4 Michel Platini - 41 goals

Platini carried the French team on his shoulders to help them secure the 1984 UEFA European Championship

Considered one of the greatest ever French players, Michel Platini has found the net 41 times in the iconic blue jersey. His career has been decorated with three Ballon d'Ors, a UEFA Euro Trophy and a FIFA World Cup third place.

He carried the French team on his shoulders to help them secure the 1984 UEFA European Championship. He was the top scorer with nine goals and the player of the tournament.

Platini scored his first goal for France in 1976 against Czechoslovakia in a friendly fixture. His last came against Brazil in the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

Many French players of the following generation cited Michel Platini as their inspiration. Along with being a poacher in front of goals, Platini was also known for his passing skills.

Michel Platini holds the record for the most goals scored in a UEFA EURO finals competition, helping France to the 1984 title with nine goals.

