Ranking the greatest central midfielders under Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson left behind the greatest legacy among all Premier League managers through his tenure at Manchester United. He led the club to 13 Premier League titles, along with two Champions Leagues and five FA Cups.

Naturally, in his world-conquering team there were midfielders who orchestrated play from the middle of the park like few others in the world. They formed the heartbeat of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United teams over the years, etching their name into European football's folklore.

Like we ranked the five greatest defenders to have played under the legendary manager, in this article we will rank the greatest central midfielders to have played under the tutelage of Sir Alex.

So without further ado, here are the five greatest central midfielders to have played at Manchester United under Sir Alex:

#5 Nicky Butt

Nicky Butt

Part of the famous 'Class of 92', Nicky Butt didn't grow up to become world-beaters like a few others of his colleagues from the group, but was still one of the most important players in Sir Alex's team that won the treble in the 1998-99 season.

Butt largely played as a combative midfielder, making 384 appearances for United between 1994 and 2004. He scored 26 goals in the process and provided 20 assists. He won eight Premier League titles with the club, along with a Champions League and three FA Cups.

After 10 years with his boyhood club, the midfielder left for Newcastle United in 2004. A loan spell at Birmingham followed in 2006 before he returned to Newcastle and played there until 2010. He subsequently moved to China before retiring from the sport in 2011.

#4 Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick, the current assistant manager at Manchester United, is one of the most underrated players to have featured under Sir Alex Ferguson. Carrick went about his job silently, ensuring United have a defensive shield ahead of their backline while also spraying passes around the ground.

A West Ham United product, Carrick joined Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2004 for €27.20 million, He spent 12 glorious years at the club, also playing under David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

Carrick retired as a player in 2018 after having won five Premier League titles, a Champions League and an FA Cup. The former central midfielder was even deployed at centre-back by multiple managers at the club.

