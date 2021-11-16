Ranking Harry Kane's 5 England hat-tricks

Harry Kane only made his debut for England in March 2015, and he's already on course to becoming their greatest-ever striker.

With 48 goals to his name in 67 games, he now trails all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney by only five strikes. So it's only a matter of time before Kane sets a new milestone.

Kane has had a prolific scoring year in 2021 for England, netting 16 times in as many games. In the process, he also became the first Three Lions player to score over ten goals in a calendar year in nearly hundred years.

FIVE @FIVEUK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 Harry Kane became the first England player to score back-to-back Hattricks since Tommy Taylor back in 1957!



⚽️ He scored 4 goals last night against San Marino 🇸🇲 in a 10-0 win 🔥



🏆 Kane is now 5 goals away from Rooney’s all-time England goal scoring record of 53 goals 🤯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 Harry Kane became the first England player to score back-to-back Hattricks since Tommy Taylor back in 1957!⚽️ He scored 4 goals last night against San Marino 🇸🇲 in a 10-0 win 🔥🏆 Kane is now 5 goals away from Rooney’s all-time England goal scoring record of 53 goals 🤯 https://t.co/nAPH43bKLD

His mind-blowing tally includes two hat-tricks he scored over the last few days, including a four-goal salvo in the historic 10-0 drubbing of San Marino.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker now has five hat-tricks for England, level with Gary Lineker and only one behind Jimmy Greaves' all-time record. On that note, here's a look at his five international hat-tricks in terms of quality of opposition and competition:

#5 Bulgaria (September 2019) - Euro 2020 qualifiers

Bulgaria were no match for Harry Kane on the night.

Harry Kane's first hat-trick in a qualifier of any sort came against Bulgaria in September 2019, his second in international football. Spurred on by a disallowed goal early on, the Tottenham Hotspur striker went hell for leather in the game.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews England 4-0 Bulgaria FT:



⚽️ Kane

⚽️ Kane

⚽️ Sterling

⚽️ Kane



Three Lions maintain their 100% record in EURO 2020 qualifying with a comfortable win. England 4-0 Bulgaria FT:⚽️ Kane⚽️ Kane⚽️ Sterling⚽️ KaneThree Lions maintain their 100% record in EURO 2020 qualifying with a comfortable win. https://t.co/ET9fnzsjiL

He started with a composed finish from inside the box in the opening half, before adding two penalties to his tally in the second period.

#4 Montenegro (November 2019) - Euro 2020 qualifiers

The striker took only a month to score his second hat-trick for England.

Just a month after his Bulgaria hat-trick, Kane bagged his third international hat-trick, this time against Montenegro. In another goal-crazy outing, The Three Lions put seven past the hapless Balkan outfit, including three from Kane alone.

Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ @FansTribeHQ With his hattrick tonight in England's 7-0 win over Montenegro, Harry Kane has now scored more goals for England than Alan Shearer



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (31)



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer (30)



His 3rd International Hat-Trick 🎩 With his hattrick tonight in England's 7-0 win over Montenegro, Harry Kane has now scored more goals for England than Alan Shearer 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (31) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alan Shearer (30) His 3rd International Hat-Trick 🎩 https://t.co/25z7lJu3zq

There were no penalties this time. The striker bagged all three of his goals from open play, and they all came in the first half as well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav