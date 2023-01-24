Ranking the 4 most in-form La Liga players right now (January 2023)

La Liga is arguably one of the most elite and competitive football leagues in the world. Similarly, several teams in the league have dominated numerous European club competitions like the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League in recent years.

The league has also nurtured numerous players in the past like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as both players have a big page in football's history books.

The 2022-23 La Liga campaign has been no different as we've witnessed numerous outstanding performances by various teams and players as well.

Hence, this article will look at four of the most in-form La Liga players right now (January 2023)

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

The Spaniard's presence in attack and attacking intuition is arguably one of the many reasons why Diego Simeone's team is improving after a rocky start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Morata has netted two goals in his last five appearances. Similarly, he's Atletico Madrid's current top-scorer in La Liga with seven goals.

Given his impressive run of form, his attacking intuition remains key for his team and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#3 Alexander Sørloth (Real Sociedad)

The Norwegian has been outstanding in attack and his ability to put the ball in the back of the net has been impressive so far.

Sorloth has netted three goals in his last five games across all competitions. Similarly, he's the joint-fourth player with the highest number of goals scored in the league this season (8)

It can be stated that his attacking performance is one of the many reasons why Real Sociedad are performing excellently in the league so far and it will be fascinating to see if he maintains his decent form.

#2 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

The German international is arguably the best performing goalkeeper currently in Europe's top five leagues and his goalkeeping mastery has been significant.

Ter Stegen has kept two clean sheets in his last five games across all competitions for Barcelona. Similarly, he has conceded the least number of league goals this season and has kept the most clean sheets in the league (13)

He remains a key player for Xavi Hernandez and his presence in goal is crucial in the title race against Real Madrid.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

The Frenchman is arguably the most in-form player currently in the league and his attacking intuition has been significant for Los Blancos.

Benzema has netted four goals in his last five games across all competitions. Similarly, he's the current third top-scorer in La Liga this season with nine goals.

Despite struggling with his fitness, the 35-year-old has managed to remain consistent. He remains a key player in attack for Carlo Ancelotti.

