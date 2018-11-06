Ranking Jose Mourinho’s 11 Manchester United signings

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 525 // 06 Nov 2018, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mourinho took over at Old Trafford in 2016

It may not have always been successful, and it may not always have been too entertaining on the pitch, but Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of Manchester United has certainly been intriguing.

Mourinho made the move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, having been sacked by Chelsea the previous December with the club 16th in the Premier League, just seven months after winning his third league title with the Blues.

In his first season with United, Mourinho finished sixth, the lowest league position of his management career. He did however secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League, as well as winning the EFL Cup, beating Southampton in the final.

As far as the Premier League goes, his second season was more successful, as United finished second, but comfortably behind Manchester City. There was humiliation in the cup competitions though- dumped out by Sevilla at home in the last 16 of the Champions League, and knocked out by Championship side Bristol City in the EFL Cup. They did reach the FA Cup Final but were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea at Wembley.

It has been in his third season that the pressure has really piled on him. His side have started the season poorly, and sit 7th in the Premier League, have won just one of their opening three Champions League games, and were knocked out of the EFL Cup on penalties by Frank Lampard’s Derby County.

There are a lot of rumours flying around regarding his future at Old Trafford, and it feels more a matter of when, not if, he gets the sack.

He has signed 11 players during his time in charge, with differing results. Here are the 11 players ranked in order of how successful they have been after signing for Manchester United.

#11 Lee Grant

Grant has made just one competitive appearance for United

The signing of Grant went under the radar slightly during the summer, simply because he isn’t a player we will see too much of in a Manchester United shirt over the next few years. The Englishman had a couple of good spells with Derby County and Stoke City in recent times, but never really set the world alight.

He has moved to United simply as a third choice goalkeeper, and will be nothing more than that. Obviously, him being at the bottom of this is no reflection on his quality, but he has appeared just once in a competitive fixture, coming off the bench against Derby after Sergio Romero’s red card. It is very unlikely that we will see him in a United shirt on too many more occasions.

1 / 11 NEXT