World Cup 2018: Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 goals in the World Cup

Analyzing all of Lionel Messi's World Cup goals

Messi with his National Team

The FIFA World Cup is just a day away from getting going, and it is time to take a look at Lionel Messi's five goals for Argentina in the tournament. Argentina arrives in Russia as a candidate, both for its history and Messi's goalscoring capacity.

Since his first goal in Germany against Serbia and Montenegro to his brace versus Nigeria in Brazil, let's take a look at Messi's goalscoring ability in the most important tournament in international football.

In Messi's three trips to the World Cup with the Albiceleste, he has scored five goals in fifteen games. His first goal was in Germany in 2006 as an 18-year-old, then after not scoring in South Africa in 2010, he was able to score four times in the Group Stage and was the key member in Argentina's runner-up effort in Brazil four years ago.

Let's start with the exciting list:

#5 Argentina versus Serbia and Montenegro- Germany 2006

Argentina v Serbia And Montenegro

Messi's first goal under the World Cup umbrella came in the Group Stage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Serbia and Montenegro was the first squad to suffer Messi in the competition.

The game, played at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, finished 6-0 in Argentina's favour and Messi's goal was the sixth for the José Néstor Pékerman-led squad. Carlos Tévez assisted the magical Argentinian for his first goal in an official tournament with the Argentinian National team, and his second overall (his first goal for Argentina was in March 2006 in an International Friendly against Croatia).

Serbia and Montenegro goalkeeper Dragoslav Jevrić was Messi's first "victim" in the FIFA World Cup. However, Messi had to wait eight years to find another goalkeeper to beat in the most prominent tournament in sports.

Although Messi's talent made him an interesting piece for Barcelona's coach Frank Rijkaard in the 2005/06 season (in which Barcelona won the Spanish League and the UEFA Champions League title), Pekerman did not give Messi a lot of minutes during the World Cup in Germany.

In fact, Messi's image sitting on the bench while Argentina fell to hosts Germany in the penalty shootouts in the quarterfinals will always be remembered by the Argentinian crowd.