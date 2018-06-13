Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 goals in the World Cup

Analyzing all of Lionel Messi's World Cup goals

Víctor R. López
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 10:34 IST
507

Argentina v Haiti - International Friendly
Messi with his National Team

The FIFA World Cup is just a day away from getting going, and it is time to take a look at Lionel Messi's five goals for Argentina in the tournament. Argentina arrives in Russia as a candidate, both for its history and Messi's goalscoring capacity.

Since his first goal in Germany against Serbia and Montenegro to his brace versus Nigeria in Brazil, let's take a look at Messi's goalscoring ability in the most important tournament in international football.

In Messi's three trips to the World Cup with the Albiceleste, he has scored five goals in fifteen games. His first goal was in Germany in 2006 as an 18-year-old, then after not scoring in South Africa in 2010, he was able to score four times in the Group Stage and was the key member in Argentina's runner-up effort in Brazil four years ago.

Let's start with the exciting list:

#5 Argentina versus Serbia and Montenegro- Germany 2006

Argentina v Serbia And Montenegro
Argentina v Serbia And Montenegro

Messi's first goal under the World Cup umbrella came in the Group Stage of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Serbia and Montenegro was the first squad to suffer Messi in the competition.

The game, played at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, finished 6-0 in Argentina's favour and Messi's goal was the sixth for the José Néstor Pékerman-led squad. Carlos Tévez assisted the magical Argentinian for his first goal in an official tournament with the Argentinian National team, and his second overall (his first goal for Argentina was in March 2006 in an International Friendly against Croatia).

Serbia and Montenegro goalkeeper Dragoslav Jevrić was Messi's first "victim" in the FIFA World Cup. However, Messi had to wait eight years to find another goalkeeper to beat in the most prominent tournament in sports.

Although Messi's talent made him an interesting piece for Barcelona's coach Frank Rijkaard in the 2005/06 season (in which Barcelona won the Spanish League and the UEFA Champions League title), Pekerman did not give Messi a lot of minutes during the World Cup in Germany.

In fact, Messi's image sitting on the bench while Argentina fell to hosts Germany in the penalty shootouts in the quarterfinals will always be remembered by the Argentinian crowd.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Jorge Sampaoli
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi needs to win the World Cup more than...
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi must do to win the World Cup this year
RELATED STORY
Does Messi really need to win a World Cup to be...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 ways Argentina can line up in Russia
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
Past vs Present: Diego Maradona vs Lionel Messi - Who is...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the last edition of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players with most goals for their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us