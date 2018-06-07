Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking Lionel Messi's top 5 seasons

Messi has been phenomenal for Barcelona every single season but which one was his best?

Víctor R. López
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 13:17 IST
4.01K

During his 14-year career with Barcelona, Lionel Messi has averaged 39 goals per season. Since his debut, Barcelona have won four UEFA Champions League titles and nine Spanish Leagues, with Messi as the undisputed leader in three UCL championships and six of nine domestic victories.

Ranking Messi´s best five years for Barcelona is a difficult task, but it is time to put into context every one of his seasons and arrive at what are the Argentinian master's best years.

#5 2011/12 Record-breaking Messi, but heartbreaking UCL loss

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga BBVA
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga BBVA

The 2011/12 season could easily be Messi's greatest, but his Champions League collapse against Chelsea, missing the penalty that would have put Barcelona through the semifinals, and Barcelona's struggles in La Liga change the picture.

The 2011/12 season was great for Messi individually - the Argentinian scored 73 goals in 60 games and added 28 assists. Pretty brilliant.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel M
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi

In La Liga, Messi set the record for most goals in a season with 50, even though nine of those goals were scored after Real Madrid's 2-1 victory at Camp Nou to, practically, seal the title. However, it was still a remarkable feat.

Messi's performance in the UCL was brilliant throughout the group stage and the quarterfinals. He scored a then-record 14 goals in the European competition and was aiming to give Barcelona their second straight title and the first successful title defense in the Champions League era, but Chelsea stood in Messi's way.

Barcelona won the Copa del Rey with an easy victory against Athletic Bilbao in the final. Also, Messi's squad defeated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the tournament with two assists from the number 10.

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final

In December 2011, Barcelona won the Club World Cup after dismantling Neymar's Santos in the final. Messi scored two goals.

Page 1 of 5 Next
