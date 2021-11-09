Ranking Liverpool's 5 best captains of all time

Since its birth in 1982, Liverpool have been one of England's biggest clubs. The Reds have won the English top division league title an impressive 19 times.

Liverpool have also demonstrated their might on the European circuit over the years. The Merseyside team have been crowned European Champions six times in their illustrious history, their last Champions League title coming in 2019.

Despite being perennial title contenders in the Premier League era, they won their first league title in 30 years only two seasons ago. Under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, their long wait for a league title came to an end in the 2019-20 campaign.

It goes without saying that captains play a pivotal role in the success of any club. Leaders render direction and motivation, often leading by example in times of need. Liverpool had the good fortune of having some of the great leaders wear their iconic red kits.

Liverpool's 5 best captains of all time

#5 Ian Rush

Ian Rush is arguably the greatest goalscorer ever to play for Liverpool. The legendary centre-forward made over 600 appearances for the club, ending up with 346 goals. It is safe to say that there have been no sharpshooters like him in Liverpool's rich history.

Rush was known for tormenting defenses with his movements and tricks in the final third. The Welshman always knew how to put the ball into the net, with a knack of being in the right place at the right time. Goals and individual honors kept coming as Rush helped Liverpool win a plethora of trophies during his two spells.

Unfortunately, Rush was in the twilight of his career when he wore the captain's armband. Under his leadership, Liverpool managed to just win the League Cup in 1995 but he left an indelible mark in the history of the club.

#4 Emlyn Hughes

Emlyn Hughes of England clears the ball as Martin O''Neil of Northern Ireland looks on

Emlyn Hughes was the first captain to lift a European Cup at Liverpool, marking one of the most successful eras in the club's history. Under the tutelage of great Bill Shankly, Hughes led the Reds to a European Cup win and three league titles, among other notable achievements.

Hughes was not only a superb defender, he was extremely dominating in midfield. The centre-back was immensely talented as he excelled in more than one position throughout his career. Hughes went on to make more than 600 appearances for the club, cementing his legacy as one of Liverpool's greatest.

