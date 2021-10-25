Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players in 5-0 win against Manchester United | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool ruthless; Manchester United toothless – no better way to describe the game at Old Trafford today.

At half-time in the Atalanta game during the week, Manchester United fans jeered their players, but that saw them come back stronger and win the game 3-2. Paul Scholes warned they would not be able to repeat it against Liverpool but Ole Gunnar Soskjaer tried his luck and failed.

Liverpool went into half-time with a stunning 4-0 lead against a Manchester United side that looked down and out. The Reds came out stronger in the second half and got the fifth goal, but then played out the game. It was almost like Liverpool showed mercy to their opponents, who were also a man down.

Here are Liverpool's five best players from the Manchester United win:

#5 - Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has been excellent for Liverpool in recent weeks.

No goals or assists for Roberto Firmino today but it is safe to say that without him, Liverpool's attack would not have managed five goals. It was back to the basics for the Brazilian as he just kept Manchester United's best defender on the night, Victor Lindelof, occupied all the time.

That left Harry Maguire to deal with Mohamed Salah from the right and Diogo Jota from the left when he entered the box. Creating and opening up spaces was Firmino's main role against the Red Devils and he did it to his very best capabilities.

#4 - Naby Keita

Naby Keita's Liverpool career has not been a good one as it has been halted by injuries. The former RB Leipzig star was slowly getting back to his best but is now off for the next few games after a nasty challenge by Paul Pogba.

Speaking about the injury, Jurgen Klopp said:

"We have to see how serious it is, it's very painful but we'll see – we'll only know tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Naby is in a great moment. He's an outstanding player."

Before he was stretchered out of the stadium, Keita did manage to make things happen for Liverpool. He opened the scoring early in the game and then set up Mohamed Salah for his first goal of the game.

Klopp and Liverpool fans will be praying for his quick recovery as Keita has he has made the hole left by Gini Wijnaldum his own. Offensively, it could even be argued that he has been doing better than the Dutchman.

