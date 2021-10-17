Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players in 5-0 win against Watford | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a massive 5-0 win over Watford. Jurgen Klopp's side were ruthless from the word go and gave the home side no chance to settle down. Liverpool finished the game with 19 shots, eight of which were on target and five resulted in goals.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the eighth minute after a stunning through ball from Mohamed Salah found him free near the box. Roberto Firmino chipped in with goals on either side of the half-time whistle before Salah got on the scoresheet himself in the 54th minute.

The game looked poised to finish 4-0, but Roberto Firmino completed his hat-trick in the 91st minute, handing the Reds a 5-0 win.

Here are Liverpool's five best players from the 5-0 win over Watford:

#5 - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

Making his return from injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold slotted straight into the starting XI. The Englishman showed his class and was on top of his game before Klopp decided to take him off in the 64th minute for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Joe Cole was full of praise for the right-back and claimed he could even be tested as a #8 by Gareth Southgate. He told BT Sport:

"He's plays at right-back for Liverpool but he has that freedom to go into midfield when he sees fit. He's a natural footballer, he knows what positions to take, he knows what's around. For Liverpool, keep doing what you're doing. For England, it's a little bit different, because you've got three or four players you think I need to get all these world class players in the team, maybe I play him as a number eight and develop him in there."

#4 - James Milner

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

James Milner played in his natural midfield position today before slotting in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The veteran rolled back the years and was on Watford players' toes whenever they got the ball.

He got an assist and had 91% pass success before he was asked to move into the right-back position by Jurgen Klopp. The 35-year-old faired well in the defensive role as well before he too was subbed off in the 83rd minute.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava