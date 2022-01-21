Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against Arsenal | EFL Cup Semi-final 2021-22

After a goalless first leg at Anfield last week, Liverpool traveled to London for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal on Thursday night.

The game at the Emirates was a winner-takes-it-all, do-or-die encounter. To the disappointment of the home supporters, Jurgen Klopp’s men came out on top convincingly, registering a 0-2 win to advance to the domestic cup final.

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the summit clash in February.

Playing at home, Arsenal tried their best to put pressure on the Reds in the opening minutes. Their passing and movement made life difficult for the visitors and Gunners skipper Alexandre Lacazette even rattled the crossbar once.

At the peak of their torment, Liverpool striker Diogo Jota emerged as a beacon of hope. The Portuguese forward scored completely against the run of play, leaving Arsenal to rue their missed opportunities. The game turned on its head after the goal as the hosts failed to find purpose in their play.

The Merseyside giants continued their onslaught in the second half and eventually got their second of the night. In the 77th minute, the Jota struck again, taking the game out of Arsenal’s reach.

Here are five Liverpool players who went above and beyond to take them to their first final of the season:

#5 Caoimhin Kelleher

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool’s second-choice shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher got a chance to impress at the Emirates, and boy did he make it count.

Kelleher’s biggest contribution came in the third minute when he deflected Alexandre Lacazette’s scorching free-kick onto the crossbar to deny Arsenal from breaking the deadlock.

If the top save was not enough, he was also excellent at sniffing out danger and did not hesitate with his outings when needed. A spotless performance by Alisson’s understudy at the Emirates.

#4 Fabinho

Fabinho in action against Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Former Monaco man Fabinho was omnipresent on the pitch for the Reds on Thursday night.

He pressed relentlessly, anchored the midfield well, and outmuscled the Arsenal midfielders without breaking a sweat.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Fabinho cementing his place as one of the great players to play for Liverpool FC. Fabinho cementing his place as one of the great players to play for Liverpool FC. https://t.co/w7lOmJULTS

The Brazilian’s tackle on Gabriel Martinelli in the first half was also inch-perfect and denied the Arsenal man a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Fabinho also drew a foul from Thomas Partey right in the dying moments of the match, which saw the Arsenal midfielder receive his marching orders.

Overall, the midfielder made two blocks, won eight duels, attempted five tackles and provided two long balls.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar