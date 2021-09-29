Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool bounced back from their 3-3 draw against Brentford with a 5-1 win over FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino netted twice, with Sadio Mane also getting on the scoresheet as Liverpool ripped the Liga NOS side apart. Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal for Porto, who were punished for making a number of defensive mistakes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's performance and praised his players for taking their chances.

"That we had a tricky start because obviously Porto watched the Brentford game, started pretty direct. We struggled a little bit in the beginning but that's the reason why we didn't make a lot of changes, that's because I wanted that we find the feedback on the pitch and sort the situation there and that's what we did," Klopp said.

"From a specific moment on we played really good football. We didn't use our big chances, we used two half-chances to score, to be 2-0 up. But we played, really, some good football and scored nice goals, but had even better chances. So, it's all good for tonight."

On that note, here's a look at the top five players from Liverpool's win over FC Porto in the Champions League.

#5 - Roberto Firmino impresses for Liverpool

FC Porto v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Roberto Firmino is fighting with Diogo Jota for a place in the starting XI this season, and last night's game would have boosted his chances. The Brazilian came on as a substitute and managed to score two goals in quick succession.

Firmino came on in the 67th minute to replace Mohamed Salah and ran the Porto defense ragged. He pulled the defenders out of position with his clever movement and quick feet, and linked up well with his teammates.

With Diogo Jota going missing, Jurgen Klopp has a selection headache ahead of Liverpool's next game against Manchester City.

#4 - Sadio Mane

Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League

Sadio Mane has struggled for form of late. The Senegal star has found himself in great goal-scoring positions but has not quite managed to apply the finishing touches.

However, the former Southampton forward got on the scoresheet against Porto on Tuesday, which will boost his confidence going forward. Mane's movement for the goal was spot on, and he was in perfect position to get on the end of a cross from James Milner.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram