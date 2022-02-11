Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players against Leicester City | Premier League 2021-22

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcomed Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City to Anfield for their Premier League matchday 23 fixture on Thursday night.

At home, the Reds turned on the charm and cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over the Foxes. The breezy win saw them move within nine points of title rivals and league leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Merseysiders had more of the ball in the opening minutes but it was Leicester who registered the first shot on target. James Maddison tested Alisson Becker with a decent left-footed strike, but the Brazilian was equal to it. Soon after, Trent Alexander-Arnold drew a nice parry out of Kasper Schmeichel.

The first goal of the night came soon after the half-hour mark from a set piece. Diogo Jota showcased his intelligent movement inside the box to convert from close range. The Reds came close to scoring on a couple more occasions in the first half, but were denied by a spirited Schmeichel.

Mohamed Salah was introduced 15 minutes into the second half and found himself through on goal in the 75th minute. Unfortunately for the Egypt international, the Danish keeper was in no mood to concede another just yet.

The home side’s insurance goal finally came in the 87th minute through the ever-dependendable Jota. Schmeichel somehow managed to get a hand on the ball but the strike was too powerful for him to keep out.

Here are the top five players who stood out in the Merseysiders’ comfortable win over Leicester on Thursday:

#5 Joel Matip

Sitting alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip helped maintain sanity at the heart of the Liverpoolian defense.

Matip was surefooted, did not take unnecessary risks, and pushed up the pitch whenever he got the chance.

Apart from setting up Jota’s second with a neat pass he completed, three interceptions, made two key passes and attempted two tackles.

A near-flawless display from the centre-back.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Four days after losing the AFCON final on penalties, Egypt international Mohamed Salah returned to Premier League action for his beloved Liverpool.

Introduced in the 60th minute in place of Roberto Firmino, Salah wasted no time getting into the game. His link-up play was spot on, he got into dangerous areas, and even hit the bar once.

Had he managed to bury that one-on-one opportunity in the 75th minute, he would have easily been one of the Reds’ top-three performers on Thursday.

