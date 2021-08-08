Ranking Liverpool's 5 best signings under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are an outfit transformed under Jurgen Klopp. The fallen giants of yesteryear have roared back to become a juggernaut of European football, winning the Premier League for the first time in over three decades. The Reds have also added another European Cup to their fabled history.

Under Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool came ever so close to winning the Premier League. Unfortunately, not only did they miss out on domestic glory, but they also had to let go of their talisman Luis Suarez.

Jurgen Klopp and the FSG ownership have worked long and hard to overhaul the Liverpool squad. The Reds have made astute signings, constantly improving the squad with players who suit the tactical requirements of Klopp's Gegenpressing philosophy.

We rank the 5 best signings of the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool.

#5 Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool FC

Scotland captain Robertson was part of a Hull City team that was relegated unceremoniously twice. Liverpool then moved to bring the left-back to Merseyside for what now seems a paltry fee of £8 million. Under Klopp, Robertson has grown into one of the best defenders in the world.

Blessed with stamina and pace, his perpetual motion has defined Jurgen Klopp's style of play. Playing high and wide together with Trent Alexander Arnold, the Liverpool fullback duo have a reputation for being the most dangerous attacking widemen in world football.

#4 Alisson Becker

Liverpool keeper Allison

Lorius Karius' costly errors, combined with Simon Mignolet's erratic form, meant signing a goalkeeper became a priority for Liverpool and Klopp.

Alisson joined from Roma for a high fee of over £56 million, making an instant impact as a calming force in goal. Citing his idols as Victor Valdes and Manuel Neuer, Alisson is among the new breed of sweeper keepers, operating as an 11th outfield player at times.

His ability on the ball and tremendous speed to rush out and make saves have made him a quick fan favorite. The 2020-21 Premier League season saw him add another legendary moment to his highlight reel after scoring a last-minute winner against West Bromwich Albion.

