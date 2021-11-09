Ranking Liverpool's 5 most creative players in Premier League history

Liverpool, founded in 1892, are one of the biggest clubs in English football. The Reds are renowned for their success in the English top flight while being crowned European Champions six times in their rich history.

Since the Premier League's inception in 1992, Liverpool have been title contenders more often than not. Despite their strength and might, the Merseyside team won their first league title in 30 years in the 2019-20 campaign.

It goes without saying that under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage, Liverpool have elevated their level and been a force to be reckoned with. The German tactician's guidance also helped them lift their sixth Champions League title in 2019, among other notable honors, in the last few years.

Liverpool have been fortunate to witness some of the best footballers grace Anfield with their presence. Among these greats, some creative footballers really left an incredible mark for the club. On that note, let us take a look at

Liverpool's 5 most creative players in Premier League history

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold might be the odd name on the list. But the young talent has already proved himself to be arguably the best right-back in the world at the moment. He has been one of the most crucial players for the Reds' success in the last few years.

In addition to his defensive prowess, Alexander-Arnold is known for his attacking prowess on the right flank. The 23-year-old is known for his marauding runs during overlaps and the ability to deliver venomous crosses into the box. He can also link up extremely well with the forwards, which makes him even more creative and dangerous for his opponents.

For his exploits, Alexander-Arnold has racked up 11 goals and 50 assists for Liverpool so far.

#4 Steve McManaman

Steve McManaman had immense talent and excited the Liverpool fans every time he was with the ball. The Englishman was famous for his attacking prowess in the late 90s, wreaking havoc on the defenders from the flanks.

McManaman was a great dribbler, had tremendous pace and stamina - all these traits were a dangerous mix for any defense. Under Roy Evans' tutelage, the winger grew more of a threat after getting a free role in the forward line. The free-role enabled him to interchange positions, create space and dribble with utter ease.

McManaman scored 66 goals and provided 86 assists for Liverpool before eventually joining Real Madrid in 1999.

