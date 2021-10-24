Ranking Liverpool's 5 most creative players right now

Liverpool have been unstoppable since the start of the campaign - the only team unbeaten in the Premier League. With five wins and three draws in eight league games, they are second in the league table with 18 points.

The Reds are just a point less than the league leaders Chelsea, who sit at the top of the table with 19 points. With their forwards in scintillating form, they have already scored 22 goals in the league and conceded only six. The statistics show that they are one of the teams to beat this season.

Liverpool are also enjoying a similar campaign in the UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's men are at the top of their group with three wins in three matches, scoring 11 goals so far in the campaign.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Liverpool's front three this season in all comps: Mane ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Firmino ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

With so many goals being scored, it goes without saying that Liverpool boast a few quality creative players in their squad. Creativity is the pulse of most teams, and creative players remain an important asset to a team's offensive output.

Liverpool's creative clique

#5 Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Thiago arrived at Anfield with high expectations. Unfortunately, he has been riddled with injuries since he arrived and has not been at his very best. Although the Spaniard is yet to showcase his caliber for Liverpool, he remains one of their most creative players.

As a central midfielder, Thiago is known for his defence-splitting passes. The 30-year old posseses superb vision, tactical intelligence and a wide passing range - which made him so popular at Bayern Munich. For the Bavarians, he racked up 31 goals and 37 assists during his tenure.

Meanwhile Liverpool fans are still waiting for Thiago to get back to his very best and show why they signed him from Bayern.

#4 Sadio Mane

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Sadio Mane is part of Liverpool's famous attacking trio and has already been integral to their success in recent years. Operating on the left-flank, he has been a constant threat to his opponents over the years.

Blessed with the ability to bulldoze past defenders, the left-winger knows how to move into attacking areas and help his teammates. Mane moves into dangerous areas effectively, constantly creating chances in the process.

B/R Football @brfootball Sadio Mane made Premier League history yesterday:

▪️ Third African player to score 100 PL goals

The 29-year old's accurate passing in the final third also helps his case, making him efficient and dangerous in front of goal. Mane has already bagged 103 goals and 43 assists with Liverpool - six of his goals coming in the new season so far.

Edited by Rohit Mishra