Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players from GW 1 of the Premier League

Premier League football, as well as Manchester United's campaign, are well and truly underway for another cracking season.

Premier League teams will be well prepared this time around for an exhausting fixture list thanks to a full pre-season with their players. With recruitment nearly complete, Premier League teams will also be better equipped to handle covid-related emergencies

At least that is what one can make out of Manchester United's preparations for the new season, looking at their 5-1 victory over Leeds on the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

On that note, let's take a quick look at

5 Manchester United players who stood out in the Premier League gameweek 1 win against Leeds United

#5 Scott McTominay

Manchester United pre-match training

This writer firmly believes that every fixture of Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Manchester United against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds should be viewed as a continued midfield warfare rather than a standalone battle. Every fixture since Leeds' promotion to the Premier League has seemed like a clash won in midfield.

In that context, Scott McTominay is someone who has always stepped up as Manchester United's Commander-in-Chief in midfield. Be it making late runs into the box, recovering the ball from deep, sticking an elbow out to regain possession or scoring screamers.

Although not yet a finished product, Scott McTominay has nevertheless stepped up for Manchester United as a true warrior whenever his team has needed saving. With a stellar performance on the opening day, McTominay is sure to add to the midfield conundrum. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær will have to solve it soon to get the best out of his team.

Scott McTominay's first half by numbers against Leeds:



◉ =Most touches (34)

◉ Most recoveries (5)

◉ =Most clearances (3)

◉ =Most tackles (2)

◉ =Most interceptions (1)



Bossing the midfield. pic.twitter.com/OFvntFuBJN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2021

#4 Harry Maguire

Manchester United pre-match training

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is a leader on the pitch, and a leader off it. After many struggling displays in his starting days at Premier League giants Manchester United, Harry Maguire has finally come good for Manchester United as a proper centre-back and a leader with a voice.

With performances such as the one against Leeds and an impressive international campaign with England at UEFA Euro 2020, Harry Maguire is well and truly proving exactly why the Manchester clubs were in a race to sign him.

From calling out, "Rashy! Go on!" to Marcus Rashford to start his rapid runs into the box to taking the game head on with his commanding physicality. These are traits that this Manchester United team have been wanting in their central defense for so long.

Now Harry Maguire isn't just in it, but he's also becoming more than an indispensable member of the dressing room. Manchester United may finally be able to lay their defensive woes to rest following the signing of Raphael Varane. Naturally, Manchester United fans cannot wait for the defensive duo of Maguire and Varane to take their place at the heart of United's defense and hopefully start delivering silverware for the Premier League side.

👤 Best aerial duel success rate last season (50+ attempted):



🇪🇸 La Liga - Raphael Varane (76%)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League - Harry Maguire (76%)



👹 Both now play for Manchester United. Some partnership! pic.twitter.com/z61odxMOT4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 14, 2021

