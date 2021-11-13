Ranking Manchester United's 4 Ballon d'Or winners of all time

Being one of the top clubs in the English top flight, Manchester United have enjoyed immense success over the years. The Red Devils have been crowned Champions of England 20 times in their illustrious history while winning the European Cup three times.

Manchester United touched the pinnacle of football under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson. In the Premier League era, they have won 13 league titles. They have also won two Champions League trophies which mark their dominance and rise in world football.

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious prize for any footballer as it honors the best footballer on the planet. In regards to the coveted trophy, Manchester United is the most successful English club. Some of the world's greatest footballers have worn United's famous red kit, four of them managing to win the Ballon d'Or in the club's history.

On that note, let us take a look at

Manchester United's 4 Ballon d'Or winners of all time

#4 Denis Law

Denis Law

Denis Law is arguably the greatest striker to have ever played for Manchester United. The Scottish legend is third on the all-time top goalscorer list for the Red Devils with 237 goals. He helped the club win two English Championships and one European Cup, among other notable accolades.

With 237 goals to his name, Law was rightly called 'Denis the Menace' for his exploits. The legendary centre-forward was a prolific striker and would often create trouble for defenders with his movements. He was truly a menace to the opposition in every sense. He had one of the best goal-to-game ratios in the history of Manchester United.

Law was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1964 and he remains the only Scottish player to have ever won the award.

#3 George Best

Northern Ireland v Russia - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier

The most electrifying persona of the 'Holy Trinity', George Best was a 'Red Devil' in the truest sense. Operating on the flanks, George Best was a true enigma with the ball and had the ability to do wonders on the football pitch. Best possessed a unique mixture of pace and dribbling skills, which made him terrorize opposition with utter ease.

Best was a vital cog in Manchester United's success, helping them win a plethora of trophies during his tenure. The 'Number 7' racked up 179 goals in about 470 appearances for the Red Devils, cementing his legacy as one of the greats of the game. Best was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 1968 for his exploits in the European Cup that year.

