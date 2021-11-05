Ranking Manchester United's 5 best captains in Premier League history

Manchester United have attained unparalleled heights since the inception of the Premier League in 1992. The Red Devils are undoubtedly the most successful club in England, winning the English top flight 20 times and the Champions League three times.

With 13 league titles in the Premier League era, Manchester United have basked in glory under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage. Their immense success led to their rise in fame, attracting countless number of fans across the globe. However, United have endured a torrid tenure in recent times since the departure of their legendary coach in 2013. They haven't won the Premier League since.

The success of any club often depends on the leader of the squad. Manchester United are no different and they have tasted fruitful tenures under some quality captains. On that note, let us take a look at

Manchester United's 5 best captains in Premier League history

#5 Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona spent five seasons at Old Trafford

Eric Cantona was one of Sir Alex Ferguson's best signings at Manchester United. The French legend was an entertainer on and off the pitch, leaving an incredible mark in the Premier League. During his five-season tenure at Old Trafford, Cantona racked up 81 goals and 52 assists for the Red Devils.

Cantona was a magnificent forward renowned for his creativity and decisive nature in the final third. The Frenchman helped Manchester United dominate their initial years in the Premier League era with his prolific goalscoring and creative prowess.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United icon Eric Cantona becomes the latest player to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame 🏆 Man United icon Eric Cantona becomes the latest player to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame 🏆 https://t.co/CYwSPz1cES

'King Eric' was made captain for the 1996-97 season, taking over from Steve Bruce. He became the first foreign footballer to wear the armband for Manchester United. In his one and only campaign as leader, Cantona led United to their 11th league title.

Much to the shock of fans, Cantona announced his retirement at the end of the campaign, marking the end of his brief tenure as the club's leader.

#4 Nemanja Vidic

MLS All-Star Game - Manchester United v MLS All-Stars

Widely regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs in the Premier League, Nemanja Vidic was a true 'Red Devil' in nature. The legendary Serbian was a rock at the back for Manchester United, uncompromising and unbreakable at times.

Vidic was a solid defender in his prime, forging one of the most devastating defensive partnerships with Rio Ferdinand. The Serbian's towering presence at the heart of United's defense made him a nightmare for the attackers.

Squawka Football @Squawka Nemanja Vidić has the highest win percentage amongst any centre-backs to make 100 appearances in the competition.



The Serbian is a five-time Premier League winner and the only defender to be named Premier League Player of the Season.



Happy birthday, Nemanja Vidić. Nemanja Vidić has the highest win percentage amongst any centre-backs to make 100 appearances in the competition.The Serbian is a five-time Premier League winner and the only defender to be named Premier League Player of the Season.Happy birthday, Nemanja Vidić. https://t.co/kNrEFJVBGw

Nemanja Vidic took over the captaincy following Gary Neville's departure from the club in 2011. The legendary centre-back led the Red Devils to two Premier League titles in three seasons.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh