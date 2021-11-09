Ranking Manchester United's 5 best captains of all time

Arguably the most popular club in world football, Manchester United have not tasted Premier League success since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2012-13. These days they play mediocre football, often looking directionless, and do not seem to have the steely determination needed to win major titles.

In such dark times, United need the guidance of their captains and veteran stars. They need players who can lead by example and bring the glory days back.

The men on our list today did just that; they brought hope, optimism, and aggression when the team were struggling for relevancy.

Here are the top five captains Manchester United have ever seen:

#5 Eric Cantona

A charismatic leader, exceptional footballer and infamous hot-head - it is no surprise that Eric Cantona is one of football’s biggest cult figures. The Frenchman, who led Manchester United for five glorious years, was signed from Leeds United for €1.8million in 1992.

Cantona was only appointed captain in 1996-97, but he was leading United unofficially from the first time he stepped onto the pitch.

Cantona, who infamously “kung-fu kicked” a Crystal Palace “supporter,” had his fair share of controversies. He was brash and often reckless, caring very little about the consequences of his actions.

However, even all of this negativity could not eclipse the genius of his game. Cantona was a magnificent scorer, a gorgeous dribbler, and was always hungry for more success.

Had he not retired out of the blue at the end of the 1996-97 campaign, he would have surely brought home a few more trophies.

#4 Bryan Robson

Bryan Robson for Manchester United

Bryan Robson was brought in by new Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson from West Bromwich Albion in 1981. Robson was signed for a then-British record fee of £1.5million, which upset Sir Matt Busby so much that he resigned from the board.

Robson, however, turned out to be a bargain for Manchester United, emerging as one of their most influential captains.

Robson got the armband right away and thrived under the added pressure of representing a great club. Despite leading a rather unremarkable team, the exceptional midfielder brought home three FA Cups (1983, 1985, 1990), scoring a brace in the 1983 triumph.

Robson’s energy, pace, passing and vision allowed him to dominate the midfield with unmatched authority.

Robson was the star of the Manchester United side in the 1980s, and fans must celebrate Ron Atkinson for bringing “Captain Marvel” to Old Trafford.

