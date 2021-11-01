Ranking Manchester United’s 5 best dribblers in Premier League history

Manchester United are a club who have often nurtured young talent. They have prioritized youth development in the onward process of winning titles. Hence, their famous motto - "Youth. Courage. Success."

Their unique style of play has brought about many global superstars who have thrived on the wider European stage. United pride themselves on such breakthrough talents who have even bled for the club.

Manchester United have produced many title winning teams. The dribblers within these teams have always enjoyed an enormous reputation for their exploits on the pitch.

The courage to take on opponents and leave them for dust has been a trait of United's DNA. With such players expected to be youthful, energetic and skillful on the ball. These are qualities that have always worked for Manchester United.

On that note, let's take a look at Manchester United’s 5 best dribblers in Premier League history

#5 Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

In 2015, Manchester United paid a transfer fee rising upto £58 million to bring in a French prodigy from AS Monaco. The signing was none other than that of Anthony Martial.

Since signing for the club, Martial has stood out for his neat dribbling in the Premier League. A memorable moment came on his debut for United when he dribbled past Liverpool defenders and scored a goal on his debut in 2015.

Martial's status as a young attacker skilled at getting past players has surely been cemented.

Anthony Martial is surely one of the best dribblers in the squad at the moment, although he finds himself struggling for form at the moment.

With Martial scoring goals such as the one he scored against Watford the previous season. He proceeded to trick two defenders and the goalkeeper to convert a sublime finish. The performance made him a standout as an elite attacker that United have among their ranks.

Anthony Martial sits fifth on the list of Manchester United’s 5 best dribblers in Premier League history.

MartialXtra™️ @martialxtra_ Anthony Martial for Man Utd:



- Euro golden boy✔

- Top scorer twice ✔

- 4 trophies, ✔

- 126 G/A in 17,396 mins (193 games)✔

- 70 G/A as a Center Forward in 8377 mins (93 games)✔

- Players player of the year✔



Apparently a ‘fLoP’ 🤷‍♂️ Anthony Martial for Man Utd:- Euro golden boy✔- Top scorer twice ✔- 4 trophies, ✔- 126 G/A in 17,396 mins (193 games)✔- 70 G/A as a Center Forward in 8377 mins (93 games)✔- Players player of the year✔Apparently a ‘fLoP’ 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/76XgYKWP6j

#4 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has been one of the most in-form players for Manchester United in recent seasons. He too is a skilled dribbler for the club and delivers immense value to the team with his immaculate finishing.

In the 2020/21 season, Marcus Rashford recorded twenty-one goals and fifteen assists for the Red Devils. He also recorded 82 successful dribbles. This piece of statistic means that Marcus Rashford is one of the best dribblers in the league who spearheads the Man United attack.

Rashford has returned to live action and has scored two goals in two appearances for the club after picking up an injury at the start of the season. He also scored the goal that shifted momentum in United's favor to inspire a 3-2 comeback against Atalanta.

Marcus Rashford sits fourth among Manchester United’s 5 best dribblers in Premier League history.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy