Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players in 3-0 win against Tottenham | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United needed a win to bounce back from their humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool, and they did so in stunning fashion. The Red Devils swept aside Tottenham on Saturday night with a dominating 3-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tweaked his formation for the game, and it worked wonders. The Norwegian manager moved to a 3-5-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani leading the charge. Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire sat back in defense to form a solid low block.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 39th minute and then set up Cavani for the second in the second half. Marcus Rashford came on and sealed the three points with a neat finish in the 86 minute. Ole was delighted with the performance and told the media after the game:

"The boys have been really good, they've worked really hard. It has to be banter in football, that's how it should be. Ever since Tuesday morning when we came in, we had a plan with the coaches. We sat down with the players, made sure that we're all buying into this plan. It's a little bit of a different approach when you're away from home, we've had a difficult week and they've stuck at it and worked really, really hard to get this result."

Here are Manchester United's top five players from the 3-0 win over Tottenham.

#5 Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay and Fred have been under immense pressure as the fans believe the midfield duo were not good enough. The Scotsman was repeatedly asked to step up his performance, and he did that tonight.

Starting in the pivot, McTominay made it difficult for Hojbjerg, Skipp, and Lo Celso to connect.

The midfielder was ready to intercept passes and latch on to loose balls today – giving the Tottenham players no chance to take time on the ball. He had a stunning 92% pass success rate, made three dribbles and four clean tackles to help Manchester United bounce back.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also in the firing line this week after a terrible performance in the Liverpool defeat. The former Crystal Palace man was playing as a right wing-back today, and it seemed like he loved playing the new role.

AWB gave Heung-Min Son no freedom on the ball today and also pinged back Ben Davies whenever he tried to run up front.

