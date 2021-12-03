Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Arsenal | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United welcomed Arsenal to Old Trafford in gameweek 14 of the Premier League on Thursday night. Having drawn with league leaders Chelsea on Sunday, the Red Devils were desperate for a better outcome in their midweek clash with the Gunners.

A well-taken brace from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United to a 3-2 win, ending Michael Carrick’s short managerial stint on a high note.

The clash between the two Premier League heavyweights witnessed a moment of chaos in the 13th minute. With David de Gea down inside the box, Emile Smith-Rowe collected the ball from Mohamed Elneny and hit the back of the net. The referee eventually blew the whistle, but did not rule out the goal.

Manchester United responded in the 44th minute, with Bruno Fernandes getting in at the end of a well-worked move to score the equalizer. Cristiano Ronaldo and Martin Odegaard scored for Manchester United and Arsenal respectively to take the game to 2-2.

Finally, Ronaldo stepped up for a spot-kick in the 70th minute and converted with ease to win the game for Manchester United.

It was far from a comfortable display by the home side, but their tenacity ultimately shone through. Here are the five Manchester United players who performed under pressure against the Gunners:

#5 Diogo Dalot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sub-par display against Chelsea earned Diogo Dalot a place in Manchester United's starting XI against Arsenal. The right-back was impressive against the Gunners, contributing heavily to Manchester United’s build-ups on the right flank.

Dalot had 57 touches in the match, completed 30 passes, and put one long ball into the area. His exceptional reverse pass was pivotal to Manchester United’s second goal, which saw the hosts take the lead for the first time in the match.

Diogo Dalot @DalotDiogo

We still have a lot ahead. Let’s go reds!



#Mufc #PremierLeague What a victory at Old Trafford. Crucial result for us tonight.We still have a lot ahead. Let’s go reds! What a victory at Old Trafford. Crucial result for us tonight. We still have a lot ahead. Let’s go reds!#Mufc #PremierLeague https://t.co/Vp0j4PfFvH

Dalot was decent at the back as well. He won seven duels, completed three tackles and intercepted two potentially dangerous passes.

#4 Scott McTominay

In his final match in charge, Michael Carrick deployed the tried and tested double pivot of Scott McTominay and Fred.

McTominay did not score a goal or provide an assist, but he played a big part in maintaining control in the middle of the park.

Squawka Football @Squawka Scott McTominay won 14 duels against Arsenal, the most by a Manchester United player in a Premier League game this season.



He also made six tackles. 💪 Scott McTominay won 14 duels against Arsenal, the most by a Manchester United player in a Premier League game this season. He also made six tackles. 💪 https://t.co/2cNNfq8fg1

McTominay used his physicality exceptionally well to take the fight to Arsenal midfielders. He won eight ground duels and six aerial duels, suffocating the Arsenal midfield.

The Scotland international also registered six tackles, made one interception and cleared the ball three times over the course of the match.

