Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Aston Villa | Carabao Cup 2022-23

Looking to avenge last weekend’s 3-1 Premier League defeat, Manchester United welcomed Aston Villa to Old Trafford for their Carabao Cup third-round clash on Thursday night (November 10).

Erik ten Hag’s side once again struggled to keep up with Villa’s tempo early on, but a spirited second-half display propelled them to a 4-2 victory. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay scored for the hosts, while Ollie Watkins’ strike and Diogo Dalot’s own goal helped the visitors’ scoreline.

The Mancunians endured a cagey start to the game, not creating their first clear-cut goalscoring opportunity until the 24th minute. Dalot met with Tyrell Malacia’s deflected cross, but his header did not test Villa keeper Robin Olsen. Six minutes later, Douglas Luiz went for United’s goal straight from a corner. McTominay was alert to the danger and cleared it off the line.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Marcus Rashford - 9

🥈 Ryan Giggs - 8

=🥉 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes & Louis Saha - 7



Number 1. Marcus Rashford has now scored 9 goals in the League Cup for Manchester United, becoming the club’s top goal scorer in the competition:🥇 Marcus Rashford - 9🥈 Ryan Giggs - 8=🥉 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes & Louis Saha - 7Number 1. Marcus Rashford has now scored 9 goals in the League Cup for Manchester United, becoming the club’s top goal scorer in the competition:🥇 Marcus Rashford - 9🥈 Ryan Giggs - 8=🥉 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Scholes & Louis Saha - 7Number 1. ☝️ https://t.co/0R15jf7PcV

Three minutes into the second half, Watkins latched on to Jacob Ramsey’s through ball, came inside from the left, and found the bottom-right corner past Manchester United keeper Martin Dubravka. Their lead, however, was shortlived as Martial popped up the equalizer the following minute, applying a cool finish to find the bottom corner.

A minute past the hour mark, Leon Bailey cut the ball back into Manchester United’s box. Dalot, trying to clear, poked his boot at it, but ended up deflecting it back into his own net. In the 67th minute, Rashford equalized for United, which firmly put the hosts in the driving seat.

In the 78th minute, Fernandes scored to put United in the lead for the first time on the night before McTominay put the game to bed with his injury-time goal.

United’s resolve to recover was admirable, with every player on the pitch banding together trying to find a way to progress to the fourth round. Here are five Manchester United players who stood out in their 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Thursday:

#5 Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United central midfielder Scott McTominay had an eventful night on Thursday. He made a superb off-the-line clearance on the half-hour mark, dominated the middle of the park alongside Eriksen in the second 45, and hit the bar two minutes before scoring. McTominay superbly read the trajectory of Garnacho’s cross in the 91st minute and slid in expertly to turn it in.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC McTominay seals it!



That ball from Garnacho 🤯 McTominay seals it! That ball from Garnacho 🤯 https://t.co/CU7ilsXIOS

McTominay could not quite impress with his passing range and got a yellow for a feisty barge on Ashley Young, but apart from that, he was quite brilliant.

On Thursday, McTominay delivered two accurate long balls, completed a dribble, won six duels, made five clearances, and attempted three tackles.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Marcus Rashford produced an impressive performance against the Villans. He linked up well with his teammates, always looked for runs into the opposition third, and coolly fired home in the 67th minute to pull Manchester United back level. Rashford latched on to Eriksen’s deflected return ball, danced past a couple of challenges, and fired home from close range to beat Olsen.

In the Carabao Cup third round, Rashford made a key pass, completed a dribble, and won four duels. He also attempted a couple of tackles, winning one.

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Danish superstar Christian Eriksen was introduced off the bench in the 62nd minute, a minute after Dalot hit the back of his own net. The former Spurs man took it upon himself to get the Red Devils out of this mess, emerging as the unabashed leader in midfield.

His passing range, as well as accuracy, was top-drawer, he created goalscoring opportunities at will, and it was his heavily deflected pass that led to Rashford’s equalizer.

Against Villa, Eriksen played a match-high five key passes, delivered three accurate long balls, completed all 13 of his attempted passes, and made an interception.

#2 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Portuguese superstar Bruno Fernandes struggled to get into the game in the first half but produced a much-improved performance in the second 45.

Four minutes into the second half, Fernandes received the ball from Dalot and played a perfectly weighted pass for Martial to score. In the 78th minute, Fernandes received a pass from Garnacho and unhesitantly put his boot through the ball, hitting the back of the net via a deflection.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 Into the next round. A good night at Old Trafford Into the next round. A good night at Old Trafford 💪🏻 https://t.co/fAKLd2wjtJ

Against the Villans, Fernandes played a key pass, delivered two accurate crosses, and created a big chance. Additionally, he won four duels, accurately delivered four long balls, and won two of three attempted tackles.

#1 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Alejandro Garnacho, who is steadily emerging as one of the most impactful players at Manchester United, produced a stellar cameo at Old Trafford on Thursday. Coming off the bench in the 62nd minute, the 18-year-old forward provided two assists. He first found Fernandes with a smart pass before delivering a peachy cross for McTominay to tuck home.

In addition to providing two impressive assists, Garnacho played two key passes, completed a cross, created a big chance, and completed a dribble. He also won a couple of ground duels and drew a foul.

Poll : 0 votes