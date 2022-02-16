Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League 2021-22

Desperate for a positive result, Manchester United welcomed Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford for their Premier League matchday 25 clash on Tuesday night.

Much to the delight of home supporters, the Red Devils produced a convincing second-half performance, bagging a 2-0 win in the process.

Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes came up with the goods in the 51st and injury time, respectively, to seal the win. The victory saw the hosts leapfrog West Ham United and climb up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Despite being the better team on paper, Manchester United struggled to get a foothold in the game in the first half. From creating chances to gifting opportunities to United, it was all Brighton’s doing. Both teams tested each other’s keepers in the first 45, but the breakthrough was not destined to come before the second half.

Having collected the ball from Scott McTominay, Ronaldo found the back of the net in supreme style from the edge of the Brighton box in the 51st minute. A minute after falling behind, the Seagulls were reduced to 10 men, courtesy of Lewis Dunk’s foul on Anthony Elanga. Playing with a man advantage, United found a spring in their step and continued carving out goalscoring opportunities.

Despite getting plenty of decent chances to extend their advantage, United’s insurance goal did not come until the seventh minute of injury time. Fernandes found himself at the end of a well-worked counter-attack and applied the finishing touch.

Here are five Manchester United players who helped them return to winning ways in the Premier League on Tuesday night:

#5 David de Gea

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

The Red Devils’ most dependable player of the season, David de Gea, once again fired on all cylinders last night.

The Spanish goalkeeper was calm, marshaled his troops well and made three impressive first-half saves to keep his team in the game.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



David de Gea (128)*

Peter Schmeichel (128)

Edwin van der Sar (90)



Goes level with Schmeichel and into the top 10 for PL clean sheets. David de Gea has kept 128 clean sheets in the Premier League, no Man Utd keeper has kept more for the club:David de Gea (128)*Peter Schmeichel (128)Edwin van der Sar (90)Goes level with Schmeichel and into the top 10 for PL clean sheets. David de Gea has kept 128 clean sheets in the Premier League, no Man Utd keeper has kept more for the club:🇪🇸 David de Gea (128)*🇩🇰 Peter Schmeichel (128)🇳🇱 Edwin van der Sar (90) Goes level with Schmeichel and into the top 10 for PL clean sheets. 🇪🇸👏 https://t.co/Eb17wBCfy1

His finest moment in the match came in the 39th minute when he denied Jakum Moder from close range. The attacking midfielder rose the highest to turn in Joel Veltman’s fine delivery.

The former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper read the situation well and dived to his right to keep Moder's effort out. Great stop by one of the best in the business.

#4 Scott McTominay

Norwich City v Manchester United - Premier League

Scott McTominay may not be the most excitable player in the Premier League, but he is far from a pushover.

Although he has his fair share of problems, especially when it comes to breaking at pace, the Scotland international can produce a gem or two when needed.

Όliver @Oliveresuana Excellent performance from Mctominay. Was practically everywhere on the pitch. Did most of the dirty work no one will acknowledge. Excellent performance from Mctominay. Was practically everywhere on the pitch. Did most of the dirty work no one will acknowledge.

Following a disappointing first half in which he rarely did anything of note, McTominay sprung to life in the second 45.

He robbed Yves Bissouma of possession and set up Ronaldo for his 51st-minute strike.

The Scot also completed the most tackles (3) and won the most duels (10) in the match.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar