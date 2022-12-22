Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Burnley | Carabao Cup 2022-23

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United returned to action with a commanding 2-0 victory over Championship leaders Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night (21 December). Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet to guide the Red Devils to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester United enjoyed a positive start to the game, creating their first goalscoring opportunity after eight minutes of play. Rashford pounced on a poor pass from Taylor Harwood-Bellis and played it to Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese put it into Alejandro Garnacho’s path but the Argentine could not get enough power behind his shot, allowing Bailey Peacock-Farrell to collect fairly easily.

The Red Devils opened their scoring three minutes before the half-hour mark. Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent the ball into the Burnley box, and Eriksen put it away from close range. Four minutes later, Fernandes dispossessed Jack Cork in midfield and played a slick pass to Anthony Martial. The Frenchman turned and went for goal with a curler but Peacock-Farrell collected it without difficulty.

In the 36th minute, Manchester United’s substitute goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a mess of a corner, failing to punch it clear. The ball deflected off the keeper and then Rashford before heading toward United’s net. Casemiro read the danger and cleared it off the line to stop the own goal.

Ten Hag’s boys doubled their tally 12 minutes into the second half. Burnley were wayward in possession in their own half, allowing Scott McTominay to intercept and play it to Rashford. The England international went on a solo run down the right flank before finishing it off in style.

Darko Churlinov and Ashley Barnes had two good chances to score for Burnley in the 68th and 70th minutes, but neither managed to keep his effort on target. United’s last notable effort of the night came in the 84th minute through substitute Antony. The Brazilian latched on to Fernandes’ pass and cut in from the right. He looked up and went for a low shot, which Peacock-Farrell managed to push away.

Manchester United produced a sure-footed performance in front of the Old Trafford faithful on Wednesday. Here are the top five players who helped the Mancunians overcome Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round:

#5 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Burnley - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Marcus Rashford scored an exceptional goal to seal the game for Manchester United on Wednesday. Receiving the ball on the right, he dashed down the flank, outsmarted Jordan Beyer on the edge of Burnley’s area, and found the bottom left corner with a powerful finish.

The stunning goal aside, Rashford played a key pass, delivered an accurate cross, completed two dribbles, and won seven duels.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Burnley - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Filling in for Diogo Dalot, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka produced a performance to remember. In the 27th minute, he volleyed a delicious cross across the face of the Burnley goal, which was turned in by Eriksen. Wan-Bissaka was also practically faultless at the back, making vital defensive interventions.

On Wednesday night, Wan-Bissaka played a key pass, made an interception, attempted three tackles, and won nine of 10 duels. He was also excellent at taking the ball forward, pulling off two of three attempted dribbles.

#3 Christian Eriksen

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Danish central midfielder Christian Eriksen operated as the team's metronome on Wednesday. He kept the game ticking with his short passes, always made himself available, and rarely lost possession. To top it off, he showcased his ability to be in the right place at the right time by scoring a tidy tap-in in the first half.

Eriksen played a key pass, delivered two accurate crosses, and won a ground duel on Wednesday. He also accurately delivered three long balls, drew a foul, and played 47 accurate passes (87% accuracy).

#2 Casemiro

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Brazil’s decorated defensive midfielder Casemiro was deployed as a centre-back on Wednesday. Despite playing in an unfamiliar position, he was as influential as ever, spraying passes from deep and making vital defensive interventions. His goalline clearance in the 36th minute saved Dubravska’s blushes.

Against Burnley, Casemiro cleared the ball six times, blocked two shots, and made an interception. He also completed 90 passes (81.1% accuracy), delivered nine accurate long balls, and won three duels.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Burnley - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Bruno Fernandes was in stellar form for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring twice and providing three assists in four matches. The same flair was on show when he took to the pitch for United in the Carabao Cup.

Fernandes was the chief architect behind most of United’s moves. It was his inch-perfect long ball from the left that allowed Wan-Bissaka to set up Eriksen. He also held his ground rather well and was not shy about getting his hands dirty.

In the Carabao Cup fourth round, Fernandes played a game-high five key passes, won five of six ground duels, and completed a dribble. He also attempted two tackles, delivered two accurate long balls, and drew two fouls.

