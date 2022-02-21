Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Leeds United | Premier League 2021-22

Hoping to build on their midweek win over Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United made the trip to Leeds United for their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The tension, as usual, was palpable at Elland Road, with the home fans cheering their lungs out to unnerve the Red Devils. Thankfully, the Manchester United stars decided to put on quite a show for the traveling fans, sealing a commanding 4-2 win over the Peacocks. The victory saw them stay put in fourth place, steering four points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United.

As has been the norm this season, Manchester United were not in control of the match in the opening minutes. The first big chance of the match fell to the Whites’ left-winger Jack Harrison. Sadly for the hosts, the Englishman could not keep his volleyed effort on target.

For the visitors, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who had a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock just before the half-hour mark. The Portuguese surprisingly failed to convert from close range, hitting the ball straight at Illan Meslier. A few minutes later, Harry Maguire converted from Luke Shaw’s corner, silencing Elland Road for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

Bruno Fernandes then joined the party in first-half injury-time, nodding in Jadon Sancho’s inviting cross from close range.

The 2-0 lead looked comfortable for the Red Devils at that point, but a quickfire double from Rodrigo and Raphinha minutes after the half-time break leveled the scoreline for Leeds.

Not resting on their laurels, the Whites pushed for the winner, which ultimately allowed Ralf Rangnick’s men to hit on the break. Goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga restored United’s two-goal cushion, ensuring a 2-4 win for them in the end.

Here are five Manchester stars who stood out in their crucial win over a fierce rival on Sunday afternoon:

#5 Fred

Ralf Rangnick paired Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba for his side’s trip to Leeds on Sunday.

Fred had to wait patiently on the bench before replacing Pogba in the 67th minute. His willingness to impress was evident from the moment he was brought on.

Fred has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi this season

Just three minutes after coming on, Fred fired Man United ahead, getting on the end of a swift counterattack. His strike to beat Meslier from a tight angle was praiseworthy.

The Brazilian was also solid when in possession, winning three of his four ground duels.

#4 Paul Pogba

Since returning from injury, Paul Pogba has looked confident and rejuvenated.

Against Leeds, he dominated play in the middle of the park, completed five dribbles and created an excellent chance for Ronaldo, which he surprisingly missed.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Paul Pogba’s first half vs Leeds:



100% successful passes into penalty area

100% successful take-ons (most)

5 attempted dribbles

5 successful dribbles

5 ground duels won

2 chances created

1 big chance created



PP is a joy to watch…. 🥶 Paul Pogba’s first half vs Leeds: 100% successful passes into penalty area 100% successful take-ons (most)5 attempted dribbles 5 successful dribbles 5 ground duels won 2 chances created 1 big chance created PP is a joy to watch…. 🥶 https://t.co/5ej7LybDx0

The France international also provided two key passes, completed three long balls and won six ground duels.

If he keeps putting in such displays, a big contract from United might just be around the corner.

