Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Liverpool | English Premier League 2022-23

On the back of two consecutive Premier League defeats, Manchester United welcomed bitter rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford for their matchday three clash on Monday night (August 22).

Having seen their team endure a 5-0 defeat in the same fixture last season, not many fans might have expected the Red Devils to get something out of the game. But under the floodlights at the Theater of Dreams, Erik ten Hag’s side played their hearts out against the Reds, securing a potentially season-turning 2-1 win. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet for the hosts, while Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s only goal of the night.

The Red Devils started the game on the front foot and should have been in front just 10 minutes into the match. Anthony Elanga received a perfectly-weighted offload from an under-pressure Bruno Fernandes. One-on-one with the Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson, the youngster had the entire goal to aim at. Instead, he went for a curling attempt, which disappointingly clattered against the post.

Six minutes later, Elanga made amends for his poor finishing with a neat pass to Sancho inside the box. The Englishman calmly slotted it home to ensue pandemonium in Manchester. In the 15th minute, Christen Eriksen went for goal from a left-hand side free kick. His dipping effort looked destined for the far post corner, but Alisson anticipated it and pushed it behind for a corner that the Reds easily cleared.

At the break, Ten Hag decided to bring recently-fit Anthony Martial in for Elanga. The decision paid off only seven minutes later, with the Frenchman playing Rashford through on goal with a slide-rule pass. The England international beat the on-rushing Liverpool keeper with a composed finish.

The Mancunians had a comfortable lead in the second half, but the Reds would not go down without a fight. Salah, who scored a stunning hat-trick at this venue last season, found the back of the net in the 81st minute, giving the visitors a lifeline. Fortunately for the home supporters, United did not get nervous after conceding and continued to take the fight to Liverpool.

Introduced in the 86th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo got the last chance of the match. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner got the ball in an inviting position on the edge of the box. Uncharacteristically, his shot flew high and wide of the Liverpool goal.

After a five-minute added time, the match ended 2-1 in favor of Manchester United. Here are the five men most responsible for handing Ten Hag his first competitive win as Manchester United boss:

#5 Anthony Martial

Having missed Manchester United’s first two matches due to a hamstring problem, Anthony Martial rejoined the Red Devils’ team training ahead of the Liverpool clash. He did not start against the Reds, but he made a tangible impact coming off the bench at half-time.

Martial impressed fans with his movement, hold-up play, and ability to find his teammates without breaking a sweat. In the 53rd minute, he capitalized on Jordan Henderson’s sloppy pass and quickly released Rashford with a perfectly-weighted through ball. The Englishman cleverly finished to put the Red Devils 2-0 up.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Anthony Martial appreciation tweet.



Showing why Erik ten Hag told Man Utd not to sell him. Hopefully, he continues like this. Anthony Martial appreciation tweet.Showing why Erik ten Hag told Man Utd not to sell him. Hopefully, he continues like this. https://t.co/lvcr3mVIk3

Against Liverpool, Martial completed three of four attempted dribbles, made two key passes, won four of five ground duels, and drew a foul.

#4 Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Summer recruit Lisandro Martinez was confident at the back for Manchester United on Monday night. He cleared the ball well, put in important blocks, and saved a certain own goal from Fernandes in the first half.

In the 40th minute, the Portuguese midfielder scuffed his clearance from a Liverpool corner, hitting it straight towards his own goal. Martinez, who was in the way, blocked the shot with his chest and calmly cleared it out of harm’s way.

Lisandro Martinez @LisandrMartinez 🏼

Great team & fighting spirit, only the first step but an important one to keep growing stronger together.



OT was simply amazing thank you for the support!! Vamossss!! U N I T E D!!Great team & fighting spirit, only the first step but an important one to keep growing stronger together.OT was simply amazingthank you for the support!! Vamossss!! #MUFC U N I T E D!! 💪🏼🔴 Great team & fighting spirit, only the first step but an important one to keep growing stronger together. OT was simply amazing 🔥 thank you for the support!! Vamossss!! #MUFC https://t.co/MyWCNw4ypd

On Monday night, Martinez had seven clearances, blocked three shots, made an interception, won a ground duel, and accurately delivered two long balls.

#3 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Marcus Rashford got a lot of flak last season for not turning up for Manchester United. This season, he has seemingly made it a point to make a statement. The England international looked rejuvenated against the Merseysiders, leading the press and scoring a superb goal in the 53rd minute.

Squawka @Squawka Marcus Rashford has scored for the first time since 22 January against West Ham, ending a 17-game run without a goal.



Just what the Doctor ordered. 🩺 Marcus Rashford has scored for the first time since 22 January against West Ham, ending a 17-game run without a goal.Just what the Doctor ordered. 🩺 https://t.co/TS5qYvmR4b

Martial's through ball was brilliant, but the way Rashford chased it down and applied the finishing touch when one-on-one with the keeper was just as commendable. In addition to scoring the winning goal, Rashford completed three of five attempted dribbles, won six duels, and drew a foul against the mighty Reds.

#2 Raphael Varane

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane started for Manchester United on Monday night, ahead of club captain Harry Maguire. With the Frenchman at the heart of the defense, United looked tangibly more confident and rarely made defensive blunders. He kept pace with Luis Diaz and expertly led United’s relatively young back line.

Hustlism @BigTeezo Varane is juggling the ball in the opps box? I NEVER want to see maguire again Varane is juggling the ball in the opps box? I NEVER want to see maguire again

Against Liverpool, Varane had eight clearances, made two interceptions, attempted four tackles and won four ground duels as well as both his aerial duels. He also made a key pass and accurately delivered a long ball. The foul he committed on Diaz in the 27th minute was his only notable mistake on Monday, with the offense earning him a yellow card.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

One of England's most sought-after young footballers, Jadon Sancho was arguably Manchester United’s best player on Monday night. He was great in possession, took the fight to the opposition with his dribbles, won his duels, and scored a sublime first-half goal.

Receiving a pass from Elanga, Sancho avoided a sliding challenge from James Milner with a clever dummy, steadied himself, and beat Alisson with a clinical bottom-corner strike.

Apart from raising the roof with his brilliant goal, Sancho made a key pass, completed two of three dribbles, won three ground duels, and attempted a tackle. It was easily one of Sancho’s best performances since his blockbuster €85 million move from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

