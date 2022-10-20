Ranking Manchester United's 5 best players against Tottenham Hotspur | English Premier League 2022-23

Looking to return to winning ways, Manchester United welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for their highly-anticipated Premier League clash on Wednesday night (October 19). The Red Devils, arguably producing their best performance in the Erik ten Hag era, condemned the Lilywhites to a 2-0 defeat at the Theater of Dreams.

Fred and Bruno Fernandes each scored a goal to take the Mancunians to a thoroughly-deserved victory. The win did not change their positioning in the Premier League table, but it allowed the fifth-placed side to move within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Having endured a frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle United on Sunday (October 16), Manchester United were eager to break the deadlock against Spurs. It took them only seven minutes to draw a save out of Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with Antony going for goal from a long way out. A minute later, Fred tested the keeper from the edge of the box, forcing Lloris to tip the ball over the bar.

In the 10th minute, Antony again rained down on Tottenham, cutting in from the right and dispatching a delightful low, curling strike. However, much to the dismay of fans and the player, the ball grazed the left-hand post and went behind for a goal kick. Between the 21st and 24th minutes, Lloris was called into action thrice, with the Frenchman heroically denying Marcus Rashford, Fernandes, and Luke Shaw.

Manchester United failed to find a breakthrough, but ended the first half with a whopping 19 shots, the most they had managed since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge. The deadlock was ultimately broken within a couple of minutes into the second half, with Fred’s deflected shot beating Lloris comprehensively. A couple of minutes later, Rashford got the opportunity to double United’s advantage, but his low shot was not lethal enough to escape Lloris.

In the 69th minute, the Mancunians doubled their advantage, with Fernandes applying the finishing touch to a defense-splitting, lightning-quick counter-attack. Five minutes later, Lloris made another excellent save, once again keeping Rashford at bay and the scoreline respectable.

United took their feet off the pedal in the final 15 minutes of the match, concentrating on preserving their clean sheet. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham had seemingly accepted defeat at that point and preferred to see the game out.

Here are five Manchester players who stood out in their highly-impressive win over Tottenham on Wednesday:

#5 Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw arguably produced his season-best performance against Tottenham on Wednesday. He was defensively solid, linked up well with Sancho, made some encouraging runs, and dispatched a sweet volley that was stunningly saved by Lloris in the 24th minute.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Luke Shaw on Instagram: “Special atmosphere under the lights” Luke Shaw on Instagram: “Special atmosphere under the lights” https://t.co/cBJtmHPGYJ

In United’s 10th league match of the season, Shaw made two key passes, attempted four tackles, won seven of 10 duels, and made a clearance. The Englishman also completed 77 passes (89.5% accuracy) and accurately delivered two long balls.

#4 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

United’s Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot was no less impressive than Shaw, brilliantly keeping the dual threat of Heung-min Son and Ivan Perisic at bay. His distribution was spot on, he created chances for teammates, and impressed with his darting runs into the opposition half.

Diogo Dalot @DalotDiogo 🏻

Special night, thank you for the support 🏻

We keep it going 🏻 @ManUtd Old TraffordSpecial night, thank you for the supportWe keep it going Old Trafford ❤️👏🏻Special night, thank you for the support 💪🏻We keep it going 👊🏻 @ManUtd https://t.co/P57DdV6gpD

Against the north London outfit, Dalot played two key passes, completed two dribbles, won all three of his aerial duels, and made an interception. Additionally, he accurately delivered two crosses and six long balls at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

#3 Casemiro

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Defensive midfielder Casemiro arguably produced his best performance in a Manchester United shirt on Wednesday. The Brazilian was formidable in one-on-one duels, switched play with his long balls, made a few important tackles, and dashed forward whenever he got the chance.

The former Real Madrid man played two key passes, won seven duels, delivered four accurate long balls, and attempted four tackles. He also made two interceptions and played 49 accurate passes (84.5% accuracy) before being taken off in the 87th minute.

#2 Fred

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Fred, who has regularly faced criticism for not bringing the X-factor to the table, produced a memorable shift against Conte’s men on Tuesday. Apart from scoring a deflected goal in the 47th minute, Fred created multiple openings, kept the game flowing, and never missed the opportunity to help out at the back.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Was poor against Newcastle and deserved criticism, but so good tonight and deserves his plaudits. Fred appreciation tweetWas poor against Newcastle and deserved criticism, but so good tonight and deserves his plaudits. #mufc Fred appreciation tweet 👏Was poor against Newcastle and deserved criticism, but so good tonight and deserves his plaudits. #mufc. https://t.co/FFJ3fABxyV

The Brazilian made three key passes, won four ground duels, and drew two fouls. Additionally, he made two interceptions, attempted a tackle, and delivered three accurate long balls against the Londoners on Wednesday.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes was by far the most creative Manchester United player on the Old Trafford pitch on Wednesday. The Portuguese playmaker, who scored a superb curling goal in the 69th minute, played the most key passes (9) over the course of the match. His distribution was also spot on, he held his own in duels, and did his best to break the opposition’s rhythm.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8

This one is for you that never let me stop believing in myself and are always there for our family Night games at old Trafford areThis one is for you that never let me stop believing in myself and are always there for our family Night games at old Trafford are 🔥This one is for you that never let me stop believing in myself and are always there for our family 🅰️❤️ https://t.co/ikoEgb4NaO

The Manchester United attacking midfielder delivered nine accurate long balls, played 63 accurate passes (92.6% accuracy), and completed two crosses. He also drew a foul, attempted a couple of tackles, and made an interception.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes