Ranking Manchester United's 5 most creative players right now

Manchester United grabbed many eyeballs in the summer by securing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo back into the club. Ronaldo's return at Old Trafford was a big boost for Ole Gunner Solskjaer as a world class signing would only bolster the squad.

Unfortunately, Manchester United look far from their best so far this campaign. With a recent slump in their form, the Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League table with 14 points from their eight matches. Solskjaer's men are without a win in their last three league games, indicating their poor form at the moment.

Things weren't looking good for Manchester United in the Champions League either. They were third in the group before securing a comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta on Matchday 3. This win took them to the top of the group.

Manchester United's 5 best creative players right now

#5 Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is one of Manchester United's rising talents. The 20-year old attacker has proven himself to be a starter in Ole Gunner Solskjaer's squad with some powerful displays. Greenwood made his breakthrough into the first team last season, bagging 12 goals and six assists.

Greenwood is extremely versatile and can serve in any position in the attack. The English forward initially started out as a midfielder but moved up in the formation. He has played both on the flanks and as a centre-forward under Solskjaer, demostrating his flexibility.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Only Mo Salah has more Premier League goals than Mason Greenwood since the start of April 😳 Only Mo Salah has more Premier League goals than Mason Greenwood since the start of April 😳 https://t.co/LA3tOX78Xw

With his hunger to score goals, Greenwood can use both his feet to glide past defenders. The youngster remains extremely efficient in the final third, often moving into dangerous areas and creating space for his team. A player who can both score and create is rare and Greenwood will only get better with experience.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is a gifted footballer and remains one of Manchester United's most integral players. Following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps, Rashford has enjoyed a steady rise from United's academy. He has now become one of the key players for the first team.

B/R Football @brfootball In his first game since the Euro 2020 final, @MarcusRashford scores a BIG goal for United 🌟 In his first game since the Euro 2020 final, @MarcusRashford scores a BIG goal for United 🌟 https://t.co/0nPdEemRIh

On the left wing, Rashford is very direct with his offensive approach. The 23-year old likes to cut inside from the left with his pace and often moves centrally to dislodge opponent's defense. Rashford is not just a goalscorer, he drops deep to collect the ball and create space for his teammates.

Rashford has already racked up 89 goals and 56 assists for Manchester United in all competitions.

