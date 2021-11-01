Ranking Manchester United’s top 7 goalscorers in Premier League history

Manchester United are a club who have always been at the pinnacle of English football. They are arguably the greatest club in England. Their values, traditions and heritage have given birth to an entire footballing DNA.

They are a club who have been consistent A-listers in the English top flight, the Premier League. Manchester United are the league's record winners with over thirteen glorious titles to their name since the inception of the Premier League.

Manchester United, under their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, were one of the brightest in terms of making use of the global transfer network. Throughout their successful history, many world-class talents have donned the red of United and have contributed to their successes.

On that note, let's take a look at Manchester United’s top 7 goalscorers in Premier League history

#7 Cristiano Ronaldo - 87 goals

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who requires no introduction at all when it comes to revisiting Manchester United's heritage. He has arguably been the greatest player to grace the beautiful game of football.

It was at United that the Portuguese found his rhythm as a skilled winger under the stewardship of Sir Alex. Since then, he has surely raised the bar and is rightly the winner of five Ballon d'Or titles along with multiple championships to his name.

In over 202 appearances in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an impressive goal tally of 87 goals to his name. He ranks seventh amongst United's top 7 goalscorers in Premier League history.

After many record-breaking seasons abroad with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United. He will be hoping to add to his existing goal tally in England.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ 📊



- All Liverpool players combined - 776 goals.

- Cristiano Ronaldo - 795 goals. 📊 - All Liverpool players combined - 776 goals. - Cristiano Ronaldo - 795 goals. https://t.co/87BX6sj9lv

#6 Ole Gunnar Solskjær - 92 goals

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjær is one of Manchester United's greatest goalscores and is presently their manager. The Norwegian had a history of scoring important goals whenever he was instructed to come off the bench. He scored the all-important winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final that won United the title.

In over 235 appearances for the club in the Premier League. Solskjær has 92 goals to his name and is sixth amongst United's top 7 goalscorers in Premier League history.

Goal @goal Happier times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United fans 🕰 Happier times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United fans 🕰 https://t.co/RLv3p7OWcF

#5 Andy Cole - 93 goals

Andy Cole in Man United colors

Andy Cole is one of United's most clinical strikers in the history of the Premier League. It was the Englishman's impeccable goalscoring form that powered the Red Devils to five Premier League titles from 1996 to 2001.

Cole was a serial winner at United. In over 195 appearances in the Premier League, Andy Cole has scored a total of 93 goals. He ranks fifth amongst United's top 7 goalscorers in Premier League history.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball OTD, 1995:



Andy Cole joined Manchester United ⚫️🔴



⚽️ 275 games

👌 121 goals

🙌 5 x Premier League winner

👏 2 x FA Cup winner

🏆 1 x Champions League winner



Not a bad stay at Old Trafford...



OTD, 1995:Andy Cole joined Manchester United ⚫️🔴⚽️ 275 games👌 121 goals🙌 5 x Premier League winner👏 2 x FA Cup winner🏆 1 x Champions League winnerNot a bad stay at Old Trafford...https://t.co/U07clmYeqt

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy