Ranking Manchester United's top 5 players from GW5 of the Premier League

On matchday five of the 2021/22 Premier League season, West Ham United welcomed Manchester United to the London Stadium. The encounter produced many talking points, especially regarding the referee's decision-making.

The match also reminded us of the highs and lows of the beautiful game. David Moyes's team put in a valiant effort to keep the Red Devils at bay but Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men managed to come out on top yet again.

Former Hammer, Jesse Lingard managed to give Manchester United a late lead a minute from full time. But as the match entered injury time, West Ham were awarded a penalty. But David de Gea denied Mark Noble, who was only brought on to take the kick, to gift Manchester United all three points.

The win also meant that Manchester United joined Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with thirteen points from five matches.

Manchester United's top 5 players from GW5 of the Premier League

#5 Nemanja Matić

Nemanja Matić is often tasked with the responsibitly to protect his defenders. In the match against West Ham, he came on as a substitute in the final few minutes of the game as United struggled to keep possession in midfield.

With United chasing a winner, the substitution proved to be fruitful as Matic provided the assist for the winning goal scored by Jesse Lingard.

Matic had a positive influence on the game and was one of the visitors' top performers.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

There are myriad reasons to believe that when Bruno Fernandes plays well, Manchester United play well. The West Ham encounter was no different as Fernandes played a vital part in Cristiano Ronaldo's equalizer for United.

Fernandes' immense off-the-ball workrate has also been crucial for United over the past year and a half, and that was the case against the Hammers as well. The Portuguese midfielder also came close to scoring in the match, only for his shot to strike the post.

