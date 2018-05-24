Ranking Manchester United's signings this season

Taking a look at how the new signings have fared for Manchester United in the 2017-18 campaign.

Shambhu Ajith SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 15:51 IST

Lindelof and Sanchez really need to up their game

Manchester United, ever since Jose Mourinho's arrival, have been a force to reckon with in the transfer market. Several high-profile players have joined the ranks of the Red Devils and have had varying fortunes.

Some have left their mark, some are getting there and some have already been shipped out of Old Trafford. In the 2017-18 season, United landed some big names who helped them finish second in the Premier League and reach the final of the FA Cup.

So, let's take a look at how Manchester United's signings from the 2017-18 campaign have fared.

#4 Victor Lindelof

If you were fed a highlight reel video of Victor Lindelof from Youtube, you'd go bonkers. He is happy to go into a tackle, steals the ball from the opposition often, charges ahead, cuts past a player or two and plays incisive passes. Anyway, over at the red part of Manchester, we're yet to see much of that.

Lindelof hasn't covered himself in glory in his debut campaign. His awkward mistake that led to United's first defeat of the season in the Premier League against Huddersfield is a painful sight to behold.

Though he has put in a shift on the odd day, his defensive showings leave a lot to be desired with his tackling being particularly suspect. In a team where there is no dearth for central defenders, Lindelof could yet have nailed down a starting spot as most of his competition had to struggle with bouts of injuries.

He has, however, shown glimpses of what he's capable of once he settles down in England. Lindelof is perhaps the only Manchester United defender who is confident enough to carry the ball forward and actually play forward passes.

But for being so inconsistent and contributing to the United defence looking vulnerable, Lindelof gets the bottom spot on the list.