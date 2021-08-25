Ranking Manchester United's top 5 players from GW 2 of the Premier League

After a thumping win to start their Premier League campaign, Manchester United have suffered their first stalemate of the season against Southampton at St. Mary's. What started off on a high note attacking wise for the team from Manchester quickly turned into a game of perfect execution by Ralph Hasenhüttl's men.

On that note, let's take a quick look at the

5 best performers for Manchester United against Southampton in game week 2 of the Premier League

#5 Harry Maguire

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

In their away game against Southampton, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's performance can be best summed up by one adjective - decent.

He was a solid presence at the back, covering aerially for his partner Victor Lindelöf, all while playing out passes from the back to try and break the deadlock. Maguire looked solid while in possession, having an accuracy of 79% with his 46 passes in the game. However, an important takeaway from the game was his artistry to play through Southampton's tenacious double press.

Maguire was a focal point while building attacks from the back, and he stood out for his immaculate ball progression. Covering for his fellow teammates in defense and commanding the team during set pieces is just part of what club captain Harry Maguire brings to the team.

With a more stable partner in Raphaël Varane beside him in the upcoming fixtures, he could incrementally step up his performances for Manchester United.

Was amazing to have you away fans back - Disappointed we could give you the victory you deserved. Plenty to work on for next week. #MUFC 🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bp7SpANkdZ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 22, 2021

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

It wasn't the perfect game for Bruno Fernandes following a stellar hat-trick to start his Premier League season against Leeds United. Yet, Bruno Fernandes played an incremental part in getting Manchester United another point from a losing position. It was his quick link-up with Paul Pogba that eventually gave Mason Greenwood the chance to equalize.

Often the man to lead Manchester United towards victory, Fernandes was subject to a dogged Southampton press which hampered his performance in front of goal.

There were also an instance in the build-up to Southampton's goal, where the referee did not blow his whistle after Fernandes was taken down near the touchline. This was allegedly according to the latest Premier League refereeing directives.

Throughout the game, his playmaking activities were closed off by the conservative tactics of Ralph Hasenhüttl. Especially in midfield, where every heavy touch by United's midfielders was punished by the duo of Oriol Romeo and defender Mohammed Salisu.

With Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani to feature a lot more going forward, the upcoming Premier League fixtures could be more favorable for United's prime talisman.

Disappointing result today. We will react next weekend.



Thank you to all the fans for the amazing support. #mufc pic.twitter.com/qzqxOarEAM — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) August 22, 2021

