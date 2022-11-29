Ranking Netherlands' 5 best players against Qatar | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Requiring a point to ensure qualification to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Netherlands took on Qatar in their final Group A match on Tuesday, 29 November. Holland did not settle for a point, however, with them securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Qatar to progress to the round of 16 as Group A winners. Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong found the back of the net at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Having already been eliminated, hosts Qatar approached their final game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup without the weight of expectation. Their apparent fearlessness opened up the game in the opening exchanges, with both teams getting chances in the opening five minutes.

In the third minute, Marten de Roon lost possession in his own half, allowing Hassan Al-Haydos to try his luck from range. He caught the ball well but hit it straight at Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

The following minute, Netherlands responded with a sumptuous attack of their own. Davy Klaassen released Memphis Depay down the left-inside channel, giving him a great chance to pull the trigger. The Barcelona man, however, decided against it, allowing the Qatari defense to put in a block.

In the 19th minute, Depay floated in a great corner from the right flank. Klaassen did well to get to the end of the delivery but directed his effort wide of the left post. Seven minutes later, Gakpo received the ball from Klaassen, steadied himself, and put his boot through it to break the deadlock for Netherlands. Qatar markedly improved their passing in the last 10 minutes of the first half but never looked like threatening the Dutch defense.

Netherlands doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half. Qatar goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham superbly denied Depay from point-blank range but could not do anything to stop De Jong from turning in the rebound.

Having secured the insurance goal, Holland decided to slow down the tempo of the game, maintaining possession and passing the ball around without much urgency. They still managed to carve the Qatari defense open with their incisive passing, finding the back of the netting in the 68th minute. Luckily for the hosts, Gakpo handled the ball in the build-up, causing Steven Berghuis’ goal to be ruled out.

Berghuis came agonizingly close to getting his goal in the third minute of added time. The midfielder dispatched a left-footed curler towards the top corner. Barsham was comprehensively beaten by his strike, but the crossbar came to Qatar’s aid to prevent further humiliation in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A fixture.

Here are five players who impressed in Holland’s 2-0 win over Qatar in their final group stage fixture at the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

#5 Steven Berghuis

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Steven Berghuis played a mere 31 minutes against Qatar, but the little cameo was more than enough to prove his class. He found the netting seconds after coming on, but the goal was ruled out for handball (Gakpo). In the second minute of added time, he went for goal with a stunning left-footed strike. The woodwork came in the way and pushed his effort over the bar.

At the Al Bayt Stadium, Berghuis also delivered five accurate long balls, won a ground duel, attempted a tackle, and completed 28 passes (84.8% accuracy).

#4 Davy Klaassen

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sitting behind Depay and Gakpo, Davy Klaassen operated as the heartbeat of the team. He played a smart pass to assist Gakpo’s opener, linked up flawlessly with attackers, and kept the game moving with his short passes. The attacking midfielder did not exactly turn heads with his flamboyance, but his efficiency was undoubtedly impressive.

Klaassen played three key passes against the Middle Eastern team. He additionally completed 28 passes (84.8% accuracy), won three ground duels, made an interception, and created a big chance.

#3 Frenkie de Jong

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong ran the show for the Dutch in the middle of the park. He moved the ball around without breaking a sweat, created openings, and popped up in the right place at the right time to score Netherlands’ second goal. De Jong’s 50th-minute strike took the wind out of Qatar’s sails and they never looked like recovering from it.

The former Ajax midfielder played 85 accurate passes (92.4% accuracy), made a key pass, completed a dribble, and won three ground duels. De Jong also put in a shift at the back, attempting two tackles and making an interception.

#2 Jurrien Timber

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Jurrien Timber was the standout player in Netherlands’ star-studded three-man back line. He used his defensive acumen to snuff out the danger time and time again, rarely misplaced a pass, and held his own in one-on-one battles.

On Tuesday evening, Timber completed a game-high 106 passes (95.5% accuracy), made two fine interceptions, and attempted four tackles. Timber also delivered an accurate long ball, won 10 of 14 duels, completed a dribble, and drew three fouls.

#1 Cody Gakpo

Netherlands v Qatar: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo added another feather to his cap on Tuesday, becoming the first player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to score in all three group-stage games. Not unlike his first two goals, Gakpo’s strike against Qatar was also a thing of beauty. Receiving a neat pass from Klaassen, he lined up the shot and found the bottom-right corner before the Qatari defense could react to the danger.

Against Qatar, Gakpo made a key pass, won all four of his duels, pulled off his only attempted dribble, and completed 26 passes with 83.9% accuracy. The forward also helped out at the back, making an interception and attempting three tackles.

