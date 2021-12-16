Ranking the 5 players with most appearances in the FIFPro World XI

A 23-man shortlist for the FIFA FIFPro World XI was announced on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are featuring in the hypothetical XI.

For the first time in 17 years, a 23-man shortlist was announced by the FIFPro from 55 players who contested for the award in the previous editions. That was done so that the shortlist resembles an actual squad.

Three goalkeepers, six defenders and midfielders apiece and eight forwards are in the race for the place in the World XI. The same will be announced during the Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on January 17.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an appearance on the shortlist in every edition of the FIFPro World XI

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with Juventus in 2021. He returned to Manchester United this summer. He is one of the eight forwards on the shortlist.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has featured in the shortlist for the FIFPro World XI in every single edition since its inception in 2005. However, he had to wait till 2007 to make his first appearance in the World XI. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was first shortlisted for the award in 2006; he also made his debut in the FIFPro World XI in 2007.

This one-of-a-kind World XI counts on the votes from professional players all across the globe. So securing a place in this special XI is a matter of pride for any player.

With the announcement of the FIFPro World XI roughly a month away, we take a look at the five players with the most appearances in the World XI over the years:

#5 Dani Alves - 8 appearances

FC Barcelona unveil new signing Dani Alves

It seems Dani Alves has come full circle. He returned this summer to Barcelona. That's where he attained legendary status, thanks to his exploits on the pitch and the sheer amount of silverware he won with them.

The Brazilian right-back made his second debut for the club in Tuesday's Maradona Cup, earned plaudits for his solid display.

Alves has enjoyed a trophy-laden career. He is the most decorated player in the history of the sport, with 43 major titles with club and country. So, it is no wonder that he has been voted eight times to the FIFPro World XI.

All but two of his appearances came during his spell with Barcelona, with his last appearance coming in 2018. Despite a nomination this year, it is unlikely he will feature in the FIFPro World XI this time around.

#4 Andres Iniesta - 9 appearances

Andres Iniesta has impressed in his stint with Vissel Kobe.

Another Barcelona icon, Andres Iniesta, features on this list. Barcelona and Spain, the two teams Iniesta largely represented, became dominant forces, thanks to his impressive exploits. That includes Iniesta's winner against the Netherlands in the 2010 FIFA World Cup final.

GOAL @goal Andres Iniesta has been included in the J.League team of the season.



Still pulling the strings at the age of 37 🎻 Andres Iniesta has been included in the J.League team of the season.Still pulling the strings at the age of 37 🎻 https://t.co/7hr28VKDfc

He was one of the best players in the world during the 2010s. That ensured nine back-to-back appearances in the FIFPro World XI for the midfielder, between 2009 and 2017.

Iniesta was a key player in Vissel Kobe's J1 League 2021 campaign. He ensured the club's best-ever league finish as they secured third place in the league standings with 73 points.

