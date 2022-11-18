Ranking Portugal's 5 best players against Nigeria | International Friendlies

Fernando Santos’ Portugal took on Nigeria, in their final preparatory game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Thursday night (November 17). The 2016 European champions were without their legendary goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, but an inspired Bruno Fernandes led his country to a commanding 4-0 victory in the friendly. Fernandes bagged a brace while Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario each scored a goal in Portugal’s friendly win over Nigeria.

The hosts wasted very little time taking charge of the proceedings. They moved the ball around a lot quicker than Nigeria and got themselves in dangerous areas in and around the box. After a mere nine minutes of play, a clever Diogo Dalot pass found Fernandes inside the Nigerian box. The Manchester United midfielder made no mistake in turning it in.

In the 34th minute, Nigerian right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel stopped Bernardo Silva’s cross with his arm, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty and coolly slotted it down the middle. Fernandes got the chance to complete his hat-trick just before the half-time whistle but failed to beat Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho from a tight angle.

The start to the second half was not as explosive as the first, as Portugal preferred not to take too many risks. Their first real effort of the half came in the 73rd minute when Joao Felix’s deflected shot landed on target. Uzoho, however, was alert and made an excellent fingertip save to stop it from going in.

In the 79th minute, Dalot brought down Samuel inside the penalty area and Nigeria got themselves an excellent chance to reduce the deficit in half. Unfortunately for the visitors, Emmanuel Dennis could not beat Rui Patricio from the spot.

In the 82nd minute, debutant Ramos found the back of the net for Portugal, confidently applying the finishing touch to Raphael Guerreiro’s pass. A couple of minutes later, Mario finished the game with a well-taken goal. Nigeria tried to find a consolation goal, but the home team comfortably saw the visitors out.

Here are five Portuguese players who impressed in their final outing before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

#5 Joao Mario

Introduced at the half-time break, midfielder Joao Mario produced a confident performance against Nigeria. His passing was on point, he made some smart runs, and calmly converted from Ramos’ clever offload in the 84th minute.

Against Nigeria, Mario created one chance, completed a dribble, won two ground duels, and made two recoveries. He also drew a foul and performed a clearance.

#4 Rui Patricio

Portugal’s veteran goalkeeper Rui Patricio once again came good for his country, showing why he is still Santos’ go-to guy under the crossbar. He was not too busy on Thursday but superbly saved a penalty to stop Nigeria from getting back into the game. Dennis’ 80th-minute penalty was firm, but Patricio adjudged its trajectory and got down quickly to push it onto the post to his right.

Patricio made three more saves, with all of them coming from inside the box. He also recorded six recoveries and played nine accurate passes.

#3 Diogo Dalot

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot made a strong case for himself by producing an excellent performance against Nigeria on Thursday. Apart from the shove on Samuel in the 79th minute, which resulted in a penalty, Dalot had a nearly spotless game. He assisted Fernandes’s first goal, impressed with his passing range, and was solid at the back as well.

On Thursday, Dalot made two passes into the final third, delivered three accurate long balls, won two tackles, and made two interceptions. Additionally, Dalot won three ground duels, recorded seven recoveries, and performed a headed clearance.

#2 Goncalo Ramos

Introduced in Andre Silva’s place in the 66th minute, debutant Goncalo Ramos produced an immaculate performance. Thanks to Guerreiro’s selflessness, Ramos opened his international goalscoring account with a simple tap-in in the 82nd minute. A couple of minutes later, he produced a cheeky backheel to find Mario at the far post, who maintained his composure to find the back of the net.

Ramos also made five accurate passes, recovered the ball once, and made a pass into the final third of the pitch.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

In Ronaldo’s absence, Bruno Fernandes rose to the occasion, scoring two fine goals to seal a healthy win for Portugal. Fernandes’ first goal came after just nine minutes of play. Dalot did ever so well to find Fernandes inside the Nigerian box, and the Manchester United superstar sidefooted it into the back of the net. Fernandes’ doubled his money in the 35th minute, sending Uzoho the wrong way before slotting the ball down the middle.

Two goals aside, Fernandes delivered three accurate long balls, won a tackle, recovered the ball four times, and won two ground duels.

