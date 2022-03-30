Ranking Portugal's 5 best players against North Macedonia | 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

A Bruno Fernandes double allowed Portugal to seal a 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday night (29 March), securing their passage to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having brushed Turkey aside in their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, the Selecao set up a winner-takes-all finale against the giant-slaying minnows, North Macedonia. The Balkan outfit had beaten Italy in their qualifying semi-final and were looking to get the better of another European heavyweight. Unfortunately for the visitors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side were in no mood to spoil the party in Porto on Tuesday night.

North Macedonia started the game brightly, taking the fight to the hosts right from the first blow of the whistle. The Selecao’s defense, however, held firm and denied the visitors any clear-cut goalscoring opportunities. Os Navegadores’ first big chance of the match fell to a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in the 13th minute. Unfortunately, he could only his shot wide of the mark. The home team continued to threaten North Macedonia's defense and ultimately had their breakthrough just past the half-hour mark, with Fernandes converting from close range.

Having conceded the goal, the visitors tried to respond immediately but did not have the quality to make it happen. Fernando Santos’ side dominated proceedings in the second half and scored their second goal of the night through Fernandes again. The Manchester United man dispatched a sweet half-volley to seal the deal for his country. The goal punctured North Macedonia’s confidence and they surrendered control of the game, allowing Portugal to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Below are five players who turned up big time to ensure Portugal’s sixth consecutive World Cup appearance:

#5 Diogo Jota

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Liverpool star Diogo Jota found the back of the net in his nation’s World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final win over Turkey.

He couldn't repeat the feat against North Macedonia, but he did not let the night pass him by without making a decisive contribution.

BELLO TS❼ @6_Anfield Diogo Jota is the backbone of this Portugal team Diogo Jota is the backbone of this Portugal team

In the 65th minute, Jota found himself in space on the left flank. He instinctively put his head up and tracked Fernandes’ run down the middle. In a heartbeat, Jota found the United midfielder with an inch-perfect delivery, allowing the attacking midfielder to apply a comfortable right-footed finish.

The assist aside, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man completed a dribble, won four duels, and routinely used his pace to trouble the Macedonian backline.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Cristiano Ronaldo, the country’s most decorated player in history, produced a decent performance against North Macedonia on Tuesday night.

On the one hand, he squandered an excellent chance to open the scoring in the 13th minute and failed to register a single shot on target. On the other, he unselfishly assisted Fernandes’ opener, which set the course for the match.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



PORTUGAL LEAD OVER NORTH MACEDONIA RONALDO SETS UP FERNANDES!PORTUGAL LEAD OVER NORTH MACEDONIA RONALDO SETS UP FERNANDES!PORTUGAL LEAD OVER NORTH MACEDONIA 🇵🇹 https://t.co/VzJHLIZE5D

Despite being in a position to shoot, Ronaldo opted to draw defenders towards him, sending Fernandes through on goal with a nutmeg pass.

His Manchester United teammate made no mistake in slotting it home. Apart from the assist, Ronaldo’s notable contributions included a key pass and winning an aerial duel.

#3 Otavio

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Portugal’s hero in the World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, Otavio, did not score or assist against North Macedonia on Tuesday night. But that did not stop him from emerging as one of the best players on the pitch for the hosts.

The Porto midfielder knocked the ball around well, carried it into threatening areas, and firmly stood his ground against the Macedonian players. The 27-year-old also sent Cristiano Ronaldo through on goal in the first half, only for his skipper to drag his effort wide.

TC @totalcristiano Otavio is Portugal’s MVP in the play-offs.



He deserves so much credit. Otavio is Portugal’s MVP in the play-offs.He deserves so much credit. https://t.co/I9DRCSg21r

Against North Macedonia, Otavio provided three key passes, won 14 of his 17 duels, completed two of his three dribbles, and attempted five tackles.

#2 Pepe

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Over the years, Portugal have often been criticized for their aging backline. Their coach Fernando Santos has regularly ignored the moans, almost always including the likes of Jose Fonte and Pepe in his squad.

On Tuesday night, 39-year-old Pepe started alongside Danilo Pereira at the heart of the Portuguese defense and showed why he still had his coach’s trust.

bella 🇵🇹 @ronaldoptgl Seeing a lot of people talking about Ronaldo’s last World Cup but it’s likely this man’s last World Cup too. What a player, one of my favorite players of all time & an eternal Portuguese legend. GRANDE PEPE Seeing a lot of people talking about Ronaldo’s last World Cup but it’s likely this man’s last World Cup too. What a player, one of my favorite players of all time & an eternal Portuguese legend. GRANDE PEPE 🇵🇹🇵🇹🇵🇹 https://t.co/kHuq5gu2W6

The Porto defender was exceptional at sniffing out danger, clearing the ball effortlessly, and winning all duels against the Macedonians.

In the World Cup qualifying play-off final, Pepe attempted three tackles, recorded three clearances, won all six duels, and provided five accurate long balls.

A spotless performance by the veteran centre-back.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

Portugal v North Macedonia: Knockout Round Play-Offs - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes arguably produced his best-ever performance in national team colors on Tuesday night.

Initially, he did struggle a bit to get into the game but he effortlessly produced the goods when it mattered the most.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



New deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days. Magic moment for Bruno Fernandes. Two key goals for Portugal, World Cup secured - then he’ll be fly back to England in order to sign his new contract with Man United.New deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days. Magic moment for Bruno Fernandes. Two key goals for Portugal, World Cup secured - then he’ll be fly back to England in order to sign his new contract with Man United. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFCNew deal until June 2027 has been fully agreed, set to be signed and announced in the coming days. https://t.co/XSTioxCfdZ

He struck first in the 32nd minute, applying a composed right-footed finish after being played on through by Ronaldo. His second goal of the night came in the 65th minute - an excellent half-volleyed attempt to guide Jota’s cross into the back of the net.

Apart from the two match-winning goals, Fernandes made four key passes, completed two dribbles, and won four ground duels.

Edited by Samya Majumdar